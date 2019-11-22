SHAC basketball preview

Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs Conner Tyree attempting to stop Carl Ricketts of the Manchester Greyhounds as he drives through the lane for a layup in the 36-26 win for the Mustangs.

Landon Barnett of the Whiteoak Wildcats going up for a layup in the 33-33 tie against the Ripley Blue Jays to open the Southern Hills Athletic Conference boys basketball preview on Nov. 22, at Peebles High School.

Tytis Cannon stepping back for a two point shot attempt for the Fairfield Lions in their 31-40 loss against the Eastern Warriors at the SHAC preview.