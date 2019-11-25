MHS win opening game

The McClain Lady Tigers come away with a 38-29 victory over the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs causing 16 turnovers in the first half of play.

Senior Cierra Bolender led the Lady Tigers with 16 points, scoring 13 of her points in the first half and her last three points in the third quarter. Freshman Payton Pryor came out for McClain and scored four points and had seven rebounds and five assists, Bri Weller had two points, and Emma Stegbauer had four points.

Sophomore Sierra Benney led the Lady Mustangs with eight points and five rebounds, Logan Brinkley had six points, Zoe Fittro had four points, and Serena Smith had four points but eventually fouled out.

The Lady Tigers kept Lynchburg-Clay from scoring in double digits for the first half of play, going into the second half of play McClain led 24-9.

The Lady Mustangs came back the second half with much more confidence in the third quarter scoring 12 points as a team and keeping the Lady Tigers to only nine points bringing the game to a 10 point split at the end of the quarter.

Lynchburg-Clay outscored the Lady Tigers in the fourth also but the defense was not strong enough to stop McClain from coming away with the win.

“Cierra Bolender came off the bench and lit it up for us also with a few huge three pointers and she was a huge leader for us tonight.”

“We had a lot of girls come out fearless such as Payton Pryor and she was a huge help.” said Coach Haines

“We came out and didn’t have the intensity that we needed to play a team like McClain.”

“The girls came out and scored a lot of quick point and I thought out defense was great.” said Coach Lewis

McClain will be home against Washington Courthouse on Nov.30, and the Lady Mustangs will be at Eastern on Dec.2.

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Sierra Benney driving to the hoop past Lady Tigers Kyla Burchett https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_DSC_0613-3.jpg Sierra Benney driving to the hoop past Lady Tigers Kyla Burchett Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

By Tate Erkenbrecher terkenbrecher@aimmediamidwest.com