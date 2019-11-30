Whiteoak fall to Lady Astros

Mowrystown- The Whiteoak Lady Wildcats were host to the East Clinton Lady Astros on Saturday, Nov. 30, at Whiteoak High School.

East Clinton came away with a 39-22 victory over Whiteoak.

Libby Evanshine, Gracie Evanshine, Kelsi Lilly, and Kami Whiteaker all scored two points a piece in the first quarter lead that the Lady Astros. Brooklynne Campbell made one out of four free throws for Whiteoak to make the score at the end of the first quarter, 8-1.

Kara Ward came out shooting for Whiteoak and made a three pointer to start the second quarter but Kelsi Lilly came back with a two pointer for East Clinton almost immediately, she then got fouled and missed both free throws at 4:55 left in the quarter. Ward then scored two points with two minutes left to give her five points for the quarter and to cut down the Lady Astros lead until Kelsi Lilly scored the last two points of the quarter to give East Clinton a ten point lead to end the quarter.

Gracie Evanshine came out scoring nine points, Libby Evanshine had three points, Jordan Murphy made her first two pointer of the game and Kami Whiteaker made one of two free throws with a total of 15 points in the third quarter for the Lady Astros and Whiteoak ended up having their biggest quarter of play also with 10 points scored by Kensley Bailey with two points, Kara Ward had two points, Brooklynne Campbell had two points, and Cylee Bratton came out and made her first four points of the game, at the end of the third quarter the score was 31-16.

Libby Evanshine scored two more points with 7:00 left in the fourth quarter, Kami Whiteaker made one of her two free throws, Josie Jones kept the Lady Astros fire going with yet another two points scored with 3:20 left. Whiteoak then sparked a flame with Kensley Bailey making a layout and making a free throw off a shooting foul, Bratton then had been fouled back to back in a 15 second period making three of four free throws but the Lady Wildcats could make an attempt of a comeback before the final buzzer.

“We don’t start out playing well, the girls need to start playing four quarters of basketball but other than that we are playing better and I am confident that we are going to start winning games.” said Coach Smith

Game summary

Whiteoak 1 6 16 22

East Clinton 8 16 31 38

WHITEOAK (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Kensley Bailey 2-0-1-5, Kara Ward 2-1-0-7, Brooklynne Campbell 1-4-1-3, Cylee Bratton 2-0-3-7

EAST CLINTON (fg-3fg-ft) Libby Evanshine 3-0-1-6, Kami Whiteaker 0-0-4-4, Josie Jones 2-0-0-4, Gracie Evanshine 2-2-1-11, Jaden Murphy 1-0-2-4, Gracie Boggs 0-0-1-1

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Lady Wildcats Lizz Edwards driving in for a layup attempt in the Whiteoak and East Clinton matchup in photo shown above https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/11/web1_DSC_0035-1.jpg Lady Wildcats Lizz Edwards driving in for a layup attempt in the Whiteoak and East Clinton matchup in photo shown above Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Gracie Evanshine was the leading scorer with 11 points for East Clinton against the Lady Wildcats