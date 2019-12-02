Lady Lions dominate

LEESBURG – Fairfield Lady Lions take control of the ball the beginning of the second quarter and never look back, 71-33 was the final score after the one sided contest against Southern Hills Athletic Conference opponent the West Union Lady Dragons.

The Lady Lions came out struggling to adjust to West Union in the first quarter but outscored the Lady Dragons 12-9. Molly Purcell led with six points for West Union and Emma Fouch had 6 points leading for Fairfield in the first quarter.

West Union went cold in the second quarter only scoring two points by Purcell, and failing to make free throws hurt the Lady Dragons. Peyton Magee scored a two pointer with 7:20 left, then Fairfield took off rapidly to takeover the game and scoring 19 points as a team.

The first half of play ended with Emma Newkirk having seven points, Emma Fouch with nine points, Peyton Magee had four points, Hailey Tolle totaled seven points, Cadence Saunders made four points, and Madison Bronner ended up with four points. The score at the end of the half was 33-11 going into halftime.

Lady Lions controlled the second half of play but foul trouble conflicted the team but it would not stop them from scoring 22 points as a team in the third quarter. West Union scored 13 points total in the third and six of the 13 points were made from the free throw line.

Lady Dragons totaled nine points in the fourth quarter to 16 points as team by Fairfield with no chance of a comeback for West Union.

“We moved the ball, we have a lot of girls that can score and we had the opportunity to work on our offensive sets towards to the end of the game. Overall we were pretty balanced scoring and shooting so I was happy with that.”

“The girls fouled too much and sometimes we get in hurry and take the first shot opportunity so we need be patient and not fouling so much.” said Coach Chad Hamilton

GAME SUMMARY

December 2, 2019

At Fairfield High School

Fairfield 12 19 22 16 71

West Union 9 2 13 9 33

Lady Lions (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Newkirk 5-0-1-11 Fouch 2-4-1-17 Magee 4-1-0-11 Tolle 3-0-3-9 Saunders 2-0-2-6 Bronner 5-0-2-12 Haines 2-0-1-5 TOTAL 23-5-13-10-71

Lady Dragons (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Taylor 2-1-2-9 Purcell 4-0-0-8 Davis 1-0-0-2 Shivener 1-1-2-7 Rowe 1-0-5-7 TOTAL 9-2-13-9-33

Fairfield Lady Lions Emma Fouch going up for the ball in photo shown above.

Emma Fouch comes out leading with 17 points for Lady Lions