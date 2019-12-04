McClain come together and earn a victory over the Mustangs

Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs hosted the McClain Tigers in varsity boys basketball at Lynchburg-Clay High School, 60-53 was the final score of the matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

The Tigers proved that they wanted the win more by outscoring the Mustangs by 15 points in the second and third quarter, however Lynchburg-Clay did fight back in the fourth quarter breaking the McClain lead down to just seven point at the end.

The Mustangs and McClain fought for the ball the entire first quarter of play, Lyle White came out shooting the lights out for the Tigers scoring nine of 12 points and a three pointer with ten seconds left by Braedon Bergstrom to score just to a one point lead by the Mustangs. Noah Miller, Raymond Conner, and Ian Waits made sure to do just enough to keep the lead to end the quarter for Lynchburg-Clay.

Foul trouble was the turning point for the purple and gold as they made eight free throws and ended up going on a 10-0 run in a minute of play, ending the second quarter with a eight point lead for the Tigers.

The team effort by both teams was a big part of the third quarter, McClain scoring 22 points and 16 points for the Mustangs but it was not enough to take back control of the game after Lyle White shot a buzzer beater half court shot just to add to the fire and to end the third quarter 51-37.

Lynchburg-Clay made the last attempt of a comeback to win the game in the fourth quarter outscoring McClain 16 to nine however it did not make a difference due to getting into foul trouble once again and the Tigers ended up coming away with a huge win over Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs, making McClain 1-1 for the season and 0-2 for the Mustangs.

“The unselfishness on offensive end, got a lot of people involved and a lot of different kids were making plays for us.” said Coach Joe B. Stewart

The Tigers will be home against Washington CH on Dec. 6. and the Mustangs will be at Whiteoak on Friday, Dec. 6.

Game Summary

Dec 3, 2019

At Lynchburg-Clay High School

McClain 12 29 51 60

Lynchburg-Clay 13 21 37 53

TIGERS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Badgley 3-2-4-16 White 7-1-8-25 Closson 3-0-0-6 Bergstrom 0-1-2-5 Wright 1-0-2-3 Pollock 2-0-1-5. TOTALS 16-4-16-60

MUSTANGS (fg-3fg-ft-tp) Cumberland 1-0-0-2 Waits 7-0-0-14 Miller 4-1-2-13 Conner 7-0-3-17 Chrisman 0-1-0-3 Brown 2-0-0-4. TOTALS 21-2-5-53

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs Chase Smaltz attempting to move past McClain Tigers Bryson Badgley in the Tigers 60-53 victory over the Mustangs. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Resized_20191203_205848-847-1-1.jpeg Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs Chase Smaltz attempting to move past McClain Tigers Bryson Badgley in the Tigers 60-53 victory over the Mustangs. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Lyle White and Blake Marcelino fighting for the ball after failed shot attempt in the 60-53 McClain win. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_Resized_20191203_210008-0-846-1-1.jpeg Lyle White and Blake Marcelino fighting for the ball after failed shot attempt in the 60-53 McClain win. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Lyle White scores career high of 25 points