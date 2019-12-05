Mustangs fall to Rockets

Dodsonville – In a game that saw multiple lead changes and a quick pace, the Fayetteville Rockets came into Lynchburg-Clay on Friday night and spoiled the Mustangs’ home opener, defeating them by a score of 71-69.

The non-conference matchup against conference foes started out with a bang in the first quarter for the Mustangs, as they outscored their visitors down the road by a 15 to 9 margin.

The second quarter saw the Rockets take advantage of a few miscues the last few minutes of the half, and they outscored the Mustangs 26-16 to take a 35-31 advantage at the half.

The Mustangs would win the third quarter, 23 to 22 and final quarter 15-14. With 1.7 seconds left and the ball on the sideline, the Mustangs had one final attempt at the win but the shot hit off the back of the rim.

“I’m proud of our effort tonight and our distribution of the basketball, “ said LC coach Matt Carson.

“We just have a few minor things to clean up, but it’s early; credit both teams. They played hard and left it all on the floor.”

Leading LC on the night and all scorers was Raymond Conner. He netted 24 points on the night and also 11 rebounds. Next for the Mustangs was Ian Waits, who scored 16 points with three of those shots being three pointers, five rebounds and 3 assists. Noah Miller added 11 with one of them being a three, and five rebounds. Brady Chisman and Brady Minton each had six points; Chisman also had three steals on the evening, while Minton had four rebounds. Andrew Cumberland added four points, while David Giordano rounded out the scoring for LC with two points and three rebounds.

For Fayetteville, Christopher Murphy led the Rockets with 21 points. Jayden Bradshaw added 15, while Levi Wiederhold and Jaxson Malone each had 11. William Cornett score nine, while Blake Coffman and Drew Hendrix each had two.

LC Freshmen were victorious 57-24 over the Rockets. Scorers for the contest were as follows.

LC

Logan Shope 27 points

Aiden Conner 8 points

Landon West 6 points

Bryce Binkley 6 points

Garrett Reno 3 points

Kaydon Fyffe 3 points

Trey Pitzer 2 points

Jacob Allen 2 points

Fayetteville

Jamie Holden 6 pts

AJ Attinger 6 pts

Anthony Fay 3 pts

Anden Doane 3 pts

Kelston Drake 2 pts

Ethan Pfonkuck 2 pts

Jonas Jakeway 2 pts

The LC JV was victorious, 44-10 on the evening over the Rockets.

LC

Connor Tyree 18 pts

Kyle Bennington 10 pts

Brayden Eversole 7 pts

Hunter Balon 5 pts

Nathan Brown 2 pts

Coen Wilkin 2 pts

Fayetteville

Levi Wiederhold 4 pts

Tanner Fleming 2 pts

Austin Snider 2 pts

AJ Attinger 2 pts

Logan Shope had 27 points in Lynchburg-Clay loss to Fayetteville