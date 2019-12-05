Fairfield defeat L-C

LEESBURG – Southern Hills Athletic Conference does not disappoint with the Lynchburg-Clay Lady Mustangs traveling to Fairfield High School on Thursday, Dec. 5 to take on fellow Highland County team Fairfield Lady Lions.

The closely contested match-up ended with the Lady Lions defeating the Lady Mustangs 61-52.

The first quarter of play ended 18-14 as both teams played aggressive on both sides of the ball, Ella Newkirk had two points, Madison Bronner shot six points in the first quarter, and Emma Fouch came out shooting 1 three pointer with 2:17 left than shot her second three at the buzzer to add to the lead that the Lady Lions had to start out.

Lady Mustangs’ Zoe Fittro had four points in the first quarter, Serena Smith had 3, Sierra Benny also had three points, Logan Brinkley had four points also to tighten up the first quarter.

Defense was the key for the second quarter as the Lady Mustangs only scored eight points and Fairfield only had 12 points. Fittro only had three points, Smith had two points, Benny had one point, and Kaylee Lunsford score her first two points of the game for Lynchburg-Clay, the score was 30-22 at the end of the quarter.

The Lady Lions’ Bronner score two points for the whole second quarter at 4:58, Peyton Magee scored four points and missed three free throws, Emma Fouch scored three points along with Ella Newkirk making a three pointer.

The Lynchburg-Clay fought back within two points at a period of time but every time they caught up, Fairfield picked up where they left off and came out shooting the lights, Lady Lions made 19 points in the third quarter and the Lady Mustangs made 16 points for the quarter. Peyton Magee came out and scored eight points, Emma Fouch kept shooting and made five points in the third, Cadence Saunders score her only two points of the game and a failed free throw attempt, Braylynn Haines made one of four free throws attempts she had in the third quarter.

Fittro made six points for Lynchburg-Clay, Smith made two, Benny made a three, Serene Walker made one of two free throws and Brinkley had four points.

Fairfield had a 11 point lead going into the fourth quarter, 49-38.

Lynchburg-Clay started their attempt at a comeback in the fourth quarter but it was too late at that point, Lady Mustangs out scored the Lady Lions 14-12 but foul trouble kept Fairfield team in the lead to finish out the game.

“We have these girls for the next two and three years and I believe we are going to be really good for the next couple of years and most of these girls play travel ball together and so they’re great together.” said Coach Hamilton

“We had a lot of open looks but their was a lid on the bucket and we just couldn’t make anything tonight” said Coach Whitney Lewis

Fairfield host the Paint Valley Lady Bearcats on Dec. 7. and Lynchburg-Clay are hosting the North Adams Lady Devils on Dec. 9.

GAME SUMMARY

FAIRFIELD 18 30 49 61

LYNCHBURG-CLAY 14 22 38 52

LADY LIONS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) Ella Newkirk 1-1-4-9 Emma Fouch 1-4-0-14 Peyton Magee 3-2-5-17 Hailey Tolle 0-0-2-2 Cadence Saunders 2-0-0-2 Madison Bronner 7-0-2-16 Braylynn Haines 0-0-1-1

LADY MUSTANGS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) Zoe Fittro 4-3-2-19 Serena Smith 3-1-0-9 Sierra Benny 1-1-2-7 Serene Walker 1-0-2-3 Ksylee Lunsford 2-0-0-2 Logan Brinkley 5-0-0-10

Mustangs' Kaylee Lunsford being double team by Fairfields' Peyton Magee and Braylynn Haines

Peyton Magee leads with 17 points for Fairfield against SHAC opponent the Lady Mustangs