Mustangs, Wildcats showdown

MOWRYSTOWN – The meeting of these Southern Hills Athletic Conference Highland County rival teams turned into a tightly contested showdown, it ended up being a two point game and coming to an end score of 61-59,

Ray Conner of Lynchburg-Clay ended the game with 24 points and Josh Hughes led the Whiteoak Wildcats with 26 points.

The Mustangs secured the lead in the first quarter of play by just one point, ending the first quarter 15-14 as both teams came out playing closely to each other. Josh Hughes started his big game by scoring his first two pointer at 6:20 left in the first, he ended the first quarter with five points. Landon Barnett followed right behind Hughes and scored his first two points at 5:48 left, he ended the quarter with six points. Carson Emery scored two points and Braydon Yeager made one of two free throws.

Mustangs’ Ray Conner led the team in first quarter with eight points and a failed free throw attempt, Noah Miller had four points also.

Both teams only had 12 points in the second quarter Lynchburg-Clay started having more players get involved in the scoring, Bradley Ashbaugh scored five, Carson Emery had three points, Yeager had two more points and Hughes was held to only two points to end the first half.

Wildcats’ Noah Miller and Gavin Stroop both had two points, Ian Waits made another three pointer, Brady Chrisman scored five points, ending the quarter 27-26 with Lynchburg-Clay still leading.

After halftime Whiteoak came out with new life and took the game into their hands and did not look back as the Wildcats ended the third quarter outscoring the Mustangs by 11 points and taking a 10 points lead, making the score 45-35.

Hughes made 13 points by himself with help from Ashbaugh with four points and two points by Emery for Whiteoak. Miller and Conner were held to only two points each and David Giordano score four points for the Mustangs.

Lynchburg-Clay managed to outscore the Wildcats in the fourth quarter by nine points to bring the score down to only two points.

Conner had a huge fourth quarter scoring 14 points in hopes of bringing the Lynchburg-Clay team back and Ian Waits had seven points and Noah Miller had a three pointer.

Hughes had six points, Barnett earn seven points for Whiteoak, Yeager made two points and Emery made one of his two free throws.

“The boys did a great job at moving the ball around and being patient.”

“It feels good to get our first win and against Highland County rival.”

“I am so proud of the boys.” said Coach Barnett

Coach Matt Carson was not available for a comment after the game.

Lynchburg-Clay(0-3) will be traveling to Fayetteville on Dec. 13, and Whiteoak(1-2) will be traveling to Eastern Brown on Dec. 13.

GAME SUMMARY

WO 14 12 19 15

LC 15 12 8 24

MUSTANGS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) Waits 0-3-4-13 Miller 4-1-0-11 Conner 7-3-1-24 Stroop 1-0-0-2 Giordano 1-0-2-4 Chrisman 1-1-0-5

WILDCATS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) Ashbaugh 2-1-2-9 Emery 3-0-2-8 Barnett 4-1-2-13 Hughes 9-1-5-26

