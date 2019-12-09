HHS take hard loss

HILLSBORO – The Lady Indians hosted the Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets on Monday, Dec. 9 at Hillsboro High School.

The Lady Rockets defeated Hillsboro 43-38, Lady Indians failed to ever get control at any points of the game.

Hillsboro Lady Indians were 1/6 from the free throw line and had 30 turnovers for the night. Fayetteville-Perry were 14/19 from the free throw line with 16 turnovers for the night.

In the first quarter of play Hillsboro committed three shooting fouls and only score four points as a team, Jordan Moberly and Bryanna Bledsoe score two points each.

Fayetteville-Perry managed to have three different individuals score for the team to make the score at the end of the first quarter 12-4. Kelbee Coffman had four points, Anne Murphy came up with five points, and Olivia Crawford had two points also for the Lady Rockets.

Hillsboro got into foul trouble in the second quarter and only scored six points to the 10 points Fayetteville-Perry scored. Bledsoe and Josie Hopkins scored for Hillsboro, and Murphy, Olivia Crawford, and Cassidy Feldhaus scored for the Lady Rockets in the second, making the score 22-10.

Lady Indians defense came to play after halftime and keeping the Lady Rockets from scoring double digits for the third quarter though they held a 19 point lead, Hillsboro only scored six points and Fayetteville had only eight points at the end of the quarter to make the score 16-30.

Hillsboro continued to play tough defense to keep up with the Lady Rockets, they scored 12-13 with Fayetteville-Perry still leading the game til the end of play.

“I thought we did good defensively besides the fouling.” said Coach Moberly

GAME SUMMARY

HILLSBORO 4 6 6 12 28

FAYETTEVILLE-PERRY 12 10 8 13 43

Lady Indians (FG-3FG-FT-TP) DEAN 0-1-1-4 WATSON 1-0-0-2 J. HOPKINS 1-0-0-2 PARSONS 1-0-0-2 K. HOPKINS 1-0-0-2 BLEDSOE 4-2-0-14 MOBERLY 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 18-9-1-28

Lady Rockets (FG-3FG-FT-TP) CRAWFORD 2-0-5-9 BROCKMAN 1-0-0-2 MURPHY 8-0-6-22 MALONE 0-0-1-1 FELDHAUS 1-0-2-4 COFFMAN 1-1-0-5

Lady Indians Bryanna Bledsoe led with 14 points for the team in the loss against Fayetteville-Perry shown in photo above. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_1211.jpg Lady Indians Bryanna Bledsoe led with 14 points for the team in the loss against Fayetteville-Perry shown in photo above. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro has 30 turnovers in loss to the Lady Rockets