Ironmen powers past McClain

A hot shooting night and immense pressure was the key to success for the Jackson Ironmen on Tuesday night. Senior Caleb Wallis of Jackson led the Ironmen to victory with a big 19 point night.

Both teams got off to efficient start offensively, trading baskets starting with a Matt Bliss three for McClain. The Tigers would push out to a 7-4 lead to start the game, but then Jackson would turn up the pressure. The Ironmen would force 7 first quarter turnovers by the young Tigers while shooting 10-16 from the field including 3-5 from behind the arc. Jackson ended period one ahead on the scoreboard 23-9.

Jackson continued the pressure and stellar shooting into the second frame. The Ironmen would go into the half shooting 17-28 from the field. McClain trailed at the half 40-13. Jackson’s Wallis led all scorers in the first half with 15.

After the intermission, the Tigers, led by sophomore guard Bryson Badgley, would find their offense in the third quarter. McClain battled Jackson to a 17-13 third quarter in favor of the Ironmen. Badgley would score 11 of the 13 for McClain. Jackson ended the quarter with a 57-26 advantage.

In the final frame, McClain would again be competitive, this time losing the quarter 15-12. Camden Closson went 4-4 from the free throw stripe in the fourth to add four points of his own to Badgley’s 5. Braeden Bergstrom added a deep ball in the fourth as well. As the final buzzer sounded the Ironmen came out well ahead in the scoreboard, 72-38.

For McClain, Badgley led the way with 18 points to go along with eight rebounds as well as going a perfect 5/5 from the free throw line. Closson added 6 points, 4 assists, five rebounds, and was also a perfect 4/4 from the line. Matt Bliss netted 5 points, and Lyle White added 4 points, 8 rebounds, two steals and two assists. Badgley (3), Bliss, and Bergstrom all hit from behind the arc for McClain. The Tigers were

9/9 from the free throw stripe.

Offensively, the Ironmen had a very efficient night from the field, shooting 53% from the field, including an impressive 62% from behind the three point line. Wallis led the Ironmen with 19 points and 6 assists. Junior Braxton Hammonds netted 14 points and junior Boston Kuhn added 11 of his own. The Ironmen hit ten three pointers on the night, led by three each from both Wallis and senior Griffin Brown.

McClain falls to 2-3 overall on the season and 1-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference. The young Tigers will look to get back on track this Friday, 12/13, at home against Miami Trace. Freshmen action will tip at 4:45, with JV then varsity to follow.

Badgley leads Tigers with 18