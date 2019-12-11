Big FAC win for McClain

GREENFIELD – The McClain Lady Tigers (4-1) hosted fellow Frontier Athletic Conference opponent the Miami Trace Lady Panthers in a defensive showdown between the two teams, the final score was 33-30 for the McClain victory. The Lady Tigers will now be first place in the FAC at this point in the season after win over Miami Trace.

McClain held Miami Trace to just two points in the first quarter of play with tough defense and several failed shot attempts by the Lady Panther. Miami Traces’ Emma Pitstick score the only two points for the team. McClain had nine points and were scored Bri Weller had two, Payton Pryor had two points, Jaelyn Pitzer scored three points, and Emma Stegbauer with two points for the first quarter of play.

Second quarter of play Miami Trace started scoring and ended up outscoring the Lady Tigers by three points, it was nine points to six points by McClain but the purple and gold held the lead. The score was 15-11 at the end of two quarters going into halftime. Pryor score four more points and Jaelyn Pitzer had two more points. Libby Aleshire had four points and Hillary Jacobs five points for the Miami Trace.

The third quarter was six points to nine points once again with Miami Trace outscoring the Lady Tigers once again and making the score 21-20. Magarah Bloom scored four points, Gracie Ferguson had two points, Aleshire had three first throw attempts and only made one, and Delaney Eakins had two points also for Miami Trace. Tigers’ Weller and Pryor scored in the quarter for McClain to keep the one point lead.

Fourth quarter McClain secured the win after outscoring Miami Trace by just two points and causing the Lady Panthers to cause several fouls through out the quarter. The Lady Tigers shot free throws seven times in the quarter to keep the lead. Shay McDonalds scored her only four points in the the fourth quarter comeback which one two pointer being at the buzzer but was not enough to take the lead, Bloom had two points and Aleshire had four points for Miami Trace. McClains’ Pitzer had one point, Pryor scored two, Burchett had seven points in the quarter, and Stegbauer had two more points to end the game.

“They showed a total team effort, and they showed grit that we didn’t have saturday.”

“We had different kids showing up for difference things tonight for the team.”

“We challenged the girls more than I should have the last two days, we really worked hard and got focused and they responded well and it really made my night.” said Coach Haines

GAME SUMMARY

Dec 11, 2019

At McClain Gymnasium

MHS 9 6 6 12 33

MTHS 2 9 9 10 30

MHS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WELLER 2-0-0-4 PRYOR 4-0-2-12 PITZER 1-1-1-6 BURCHETT 3-0-1-7 STEGBAUER 1-0-2-4 TOTAL POINTS 11-1-8-33

MTHS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) McDONALD 2-0-0-4 BLOOM 2-0-2-6 ALESHIRE 2-0-5-9 FERGUSON 1-0-0-2 JACOBS 1-1-0-5 PITSTICK 1-0-0-2 EAKINS 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 10-1-7-30

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-661-5870.