McClain Tigers wrestling falls to Jackson on Dec. 13 at McClain Gymnasium in Frontier Athletic Conference dual action, 43-17 was the final score as a team.

Lucas Jansen(6-0) picked up a tech fall victory in the 132 lbs class, 15-0.

Quinton Smith(6-1) wins by pin in 152.

Kai Borelli(4-3) wins by injury default in the heavyweight division.

“We have some tough individuals and we are now 1-1 as a team and we look forward to some tough individual matches this season.” said Coach Paul

McClain will be hosting Chillicothe and Unioto on Dec. 19 on Alumni night at McClain Gymnasium and on Dec. 20, and Dec. 21, the Tigers will be taking part in the North Canton Hoover Invitational.

McClain Tigers middle school wrestling took place against Jackson Middle School, Conner Frazier shown above going against Jackson opponent. Youth McClain Tigers wrestler Landon Daugherty in action during his matchup against Jackson in the photo shown above. Lucas Jansen during his win against Jackson competitor on Dec. 12. in photo shown above.