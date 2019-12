McClain swim past opponents

Swim Results from Dec. 12 at McClain High School:

Boys:

McClain 209

Washington Court House 116

Miami Trace 83

East Clinton 8

1st place finishers:

200 Medley Relay

Garett George, Mason Reichman, Andrew Surritt, Mathew Roush

200 freestyle: Logan Scales

200 IM: Luke Bliss personal record

50 Free: Cody Borsini personal record

100 Butterfly: Andrew Surritt personal record

100 Freestyle: Cody Borsini

500 Free: Andrew Surritt personal record

200 Free Relay: Logan Scales, Mathew Roush, Mathew Milnes, Cody Borsini

100 Back: Garett George personal record

100 Breast: Mathew Roush personal record

400 Free Relay: Andrew Surritt, Mathew Milnes, Garett George, Cody Borsini

Girls:

McClain 167

Washington Court House 150

Miami Trace 144

East Clinton 14

1st place finishers:

200 IM: Peyton Voss personal record

50 Free: Kerigan Pollard

500 Freestyle: Peyton Voss

400 Free Relay: Kerigan Pollard, Sarah Snyder, Ruby Brennan, Peyton Voss

McClain boys swimming come away with team victory over Miami Trace, Washington Courthouse, and East Clinton.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_1154.jpg McClain boys swimming come away with team victory over Miami Trace, Washington Courthouse, and East Clinton. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

McClain girls swimming came away with first place over also.