HHS fights until the end

HILLSBORO – Jackson Ironmen traveled to Hillsboro High School to play fellow Frontier Athletic Conference team, the Hillsboro Indians.

The varsity boys basketball showdown ended with Jackson defeating Hillsboro 66-61 after a tightly contested game from the first quarter until the buzzer went off at the end of the fourth quarter.

Ryan Scott had a total of 19 points and Jakwon Clark had 13 points total for the Hillsboro Indians.

The Tribe buckled down on defense from the very beginning of play though they did not win the first quarter trailing by just two points ending the quarter.

Jackson could not stop the Indians as they came back to tie the game up 29-29 to make it a new game going into halftime.

Both Jackson and Hillsboro starting scoring relentlessly to take control of the game but the Indians finally came away getting the lead they had fought for the first half of play, ending the third quarter 48-47.

Jackson came away with a victory due to Hillsboro getting into foul trouble and Jackson went on to be 10/12 from the the charity strip in the just the fourth quarter but the Tribe fought until the end to only lose by five points.

Hillsboro Indians varsity boys falls to 1-3 for the season and will be traveling to Lynchburg-Clay on Dec. 14.

“I’m super proud of my guys tonight, they fought super hard tonight.”

GAME SUMMARY

Friday, Dec. 13.

HILLSBORO 14 15 19 13 61

JACKSON 16 13 18 19 66

HILLSBORO (FG-3FG-FT-TP) PARRY 0-0-1-1 CAPTAIN 1-0-2-4 SCOTT 1-5-2-19 L. PARRY 0-2-0-6 CLARK 1-3-2-8 PRICE 3-0-2-8 CRAWFORD 2-0-0-4 MILLER 3-0-0-6 TOTAL 11-10-9-61

JACKSON (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WALLIS 8-3-4-29 BRAGG 4-0-3-11 DONALDSON 0-0-5-5 ERWIN 1-0-0-2 HAMMOND 5-0-1-11 BROWN 2-0-2-8 TOTAL 18-5-15-66

Ryan Scott moving the ball for Hillsboro in the 66-61 loss to Jackson shown in the photo above