Lady Lions win big

LEESBURG – The Fairfield Lady Lions defeated the Whiteoak Lady Wildcats 78-20 in a defensive showcase by the Lady Lions. The Lady Lions move on to 8-2 for regular season play and Whiteoak are still winless at this point after the Southern Hills Athletic Conference victory, on Dec. 16, at Fairfield High School.

Fairfield pressured Whiteoak throughout the entire game on defense and hustled on offense. Ella Newkirk, Emma Fouch, and Peyton Magee led the team all scoring double digits. Fouch scored 23 points, Magee had 21 for the night, and Newkirk ended the night with 14 points.

Wildcats’ Cylee Bratton came away with eight points for the night for Whiteoak as the leading scorer.

Lady Lions kept Whiteoak to just five points in every quarter of play and every girl for FHS scored during this SHAC matchup.

Fairfields’ Fouch scored four of the eight three pointers for the team. The red and white scored six of 12 from the free throw line and shot 50% for the night as team and Whiteoak shot 37.5% for the night.

GAME SUMMARY

FAIRFIELD 17 20 23 18 78

WHITEOAK 5 5 5 5 20

LADY LIONS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) NEWKIRK 4-1-3-14 FOUCH 5-4-1-23 MAGEE 6-3-0-21 TOLLE 4-0-1-9 SAUNDERS 2-0-0-4 BRONNER 1-0-0-2 MILLER 1-0-1-3 HAINES 1-0-0-2 TOTAL 24-8-6-78

LADY WILDCATS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WARD 0-1-0-3 CAMPBELL 1-0-2-4 JONES 1-0-0-2 HAWKINS 1-0-1-3 EDWARDS 0-0-0-0 BRATTON 1-2-0-8 TOTAL 4-3-2-20

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Lady Lions’ Ella Newkirk going up layup against Lady Wildcats’ Kara Ward. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_1231.jpg Lady Lions’ Ella Newkirk going up layup against Lady Wildcats’ Kara Ward. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Cadence Saunders for Fairfield going up for a layup against Cylee Bratton of Whiteoak. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_1249.jpg Cadence Saunders for Fairfield going up for a layup against Cylee Bratton of Whiteoak. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Fouch, Magee, and Newkirk shoot the lights out for Fairfield