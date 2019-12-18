HHS take tough loss to Miami Trace

HILLSBORO – The Miami Trace Panthers traveled to Hillsboro to defeat the fellow Frontier Athletic Conference team, the Hillsboro Indians 59-43 in a game that had nine opportunities for Miami Trace to take their lead even further with free throws.

Miami Trace is now 4-4 after defeating the Hillsboro Indians, and the Indians are now 2-4 moving into next game.

The Indians came out in the first quarter scoring 11 points to the Panthers seven points to take win the first quarter.

Ryan Scott came out and made nine points out in the first quarter and he finished the night with 16 points total for Hillsboro.

Miami Trace took the lead in the second quarter and holding the Indians to only six points to their 17 points they made to takeover going into halftime.

Panthers’ Logan Rodgers finished the night with 14 points, Andrew Guthrie ended with 13 total points, and Trevor Barker came up with 12 points for the night.

After the Panthers took the lead in the second quarter, they continued to outscore Hillsboro in the third 15-10, and 18-16 in the fourth quarter.

“We guarded really well, I liked our teams effort, I liked our intensity, and I liked how we rebounded but we turnover the ball too much.” said Coach Rob Pittser

“We need to do better with foul trouble.”

“Ball security needs to improve and we need to get better and so do I.” said Coach Burton

The Indians will be hosting Clermont Northeastern on Dec. 20, and Miami Trace face off against county rival the Washington Courthouse Blue Lions on Saturday, Dec. 21, at Washington High School.

GAME SUMMARY

MT 7 17 15 18 59

HB 11 6 10 16 43

HILLSBORO (FG-3FG-FT-TP) SCOTT 2-3-3-16 CLARK 2-0-1-5 CUMBERLAND 2-0-0-4 CRAWFORD 2-0-5-9 MILLER 4-0-1-9 TOTAL POINTS 12-3-10-43

MIAMI TRACE (FG-3FG-FT-TP) MOORE 1-0-1-3 BARKER 1-3-1-12 HUNTER 1-0-1-3 BERNARD 2-0-0-4 CONN 2-0-2-6 STEELE 2-0-0-4 GUTHRIE 5-0-3-15 RODGERS 3-1-5-14 TOTAL POINTS 17-4-13-59

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Indians’ Jakwon Clark going up for a block as Hayden Hunter of Miami Trace tries to score. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_1318.jpg Indians’ Jakwon Clark going up for a block as Hayden Hunter of Miami Trace tries to score. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Hillsboro Indians’ Caleb Crawford driving in for a layup during the 59-43 loss to the Miami Trace Panthers. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_1370.jpg Hillsboro Indians’ Caleb Crawford driving in for a layup during the 59-43 loss to the Miami Trace Panthers. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Deavin Cumberland going for a layup for the Tribe as he is being defending by Panthers’ Cameron Moore. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_1385.jpg Deavin Cumberland going for a layup for the Tribe as he is being defending by Panthers’ Cameron Moore. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Indians fall to the Panthers, 59-43