MHS get upset by Lady Falcons

GREENFIELD – Clinton Massie Lady Falcons came to Greenfield and upset the McClain Lady Tigers 51-41 to earn the first win of the season for the Clinton County team.

Lady Tigers’ Bri Weller led the team with 17 points and 12 rebounds.

Lady Falcons’ had four players in double digits, Hannah Doss led with 16 points, Avery Crammer with 11, Miranda Crawford and Makayla Christianson both had ten points for the team.

McClain led for majority of the game over Clinton Massie but did not defend well as the Lady Falcons outscored the Lady Tigers 20 to six in the last quarter of play.

Clinton Massie did went 7/11 from the free throw line in just the fourth quarter, McClain went 9/13 from the charity stripe for the whole game. Foul trouble was a big issue for the purple and gold and with CM went 11/16, missing only five the entire game.

McClain had 20 turnovers and Clinton Massie ended the night with 29 turnovers.

“We didn’t play very good defense and it will get fixed, that’s a guarantee.”

“We needed to attack the basket with a little more strength and Hillsboro is going to play hard just like Clinton Massie did but we will definitely be ready defensively for the next one.” said Coach Haines

Clinton Massies’ coach was not available for a comment after the game.

The Lady Tigers are now 5-3 for the season and 5-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference going into Saturday, Dec. 21, to face off against the Hillsboro Lady Indians at McClain Gymnasium, and the Clinton Massie Lady Falcons are now 1-7 after defeating McClain and will be traveling to Chaminade-Julienne after Christmas on Dec. 30.

GAME SUMMARY

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 18.

AT MCCLAIN GYMNASIUM

MCCLAIN LADY TIGERS 9 14 12 6 41

CLINTON MASSIE LADY FALCONS 4 14 13 20 51

LADY TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WELLER 7-0-3-17 PRYOR 4-0-1-9 CRABTREE 1-2-0-8 BURCHETT 1-0-4-6 STEGBAUER 0-0-1-1 TOTAL POINTS 13-2-9-41

LADY FALCONS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) PHIPPS 0-0-2-2 DOSS 3-3-1-16 CHOWNING 1-0-0-2 CRAMMER 4-0-2-11 CRAWFORD 3-0-4-10 AVERY 3-1-1-10 TOTAL POINTS 14-4-11-51

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Lady Tigers' Bri Weller going up for a layup during the Clinton Massie game shown in photo above.

Bri Weller has a double-double for McClain in big upset to Clinton Massie