Indians win over CNE, 78-59

HILLSBORO – The Tribe pick up tremendous win over the Clermont Northeastern Rockets at Hillsboro High School on Friday, Dec. 20.

The final score was 78-58, Ryan Scott scored 22 points total for the night to help the Indians defeat CNE.

Rockets’ Junior Skyler Schmidt came to Hillsboro to put on a show also, scoring 28 points for the game and scoring the 1000 points milestone for his high school basketball career.

The Indians came out in the first quarter with a purpose and was shooting the ball every chance that had, in the first quarter of play Hillsboro took a 20 to 11 lead over the Rockets.

Hillsboro outscored CNE by just one point, but coming away with a 34-24 lead going into halftime.

CNE came storming back in hopes of taking control of the game to make it only a four point game but never took lead in the entire game.

“We were well prepared for this game,my staff did a great job.”

“The guys really bought in as a team and did what they had to do.” said Coach Burton

Hillsboro is now 3-4 going into Saturday, Dec. 21, as they face Highland County rivaland fellow Frontier Athletic Conference opponent, the 1-4 McClain Tigers at McClain Gymnasium

GAME SUMMARY

AT HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL

FRIDAY, DEC. 20.

HB 20 14 20 24 78

CNE 11 13 26 7 57

HILLSBORO (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ETHAN PARRY 0-0-2-2 QUENTIN CAPTAIN 0-1-0-3 RYAN SCOTT 0-7-1-22 LAWTON PARRY 0-1-0-3 SILAS SIMMONS 3-0-0-6 JAKWON CLARK 1-2-4-12 HUNTER PRICE 4-1-2-13 CALEB CRAWFORD 2-0-2-6 BRAD MILLER 5-0-1-11 TOTAL POINTS 15-12-12-78

ROCKETS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) JERRYD BURNS 0-1-2-5 LOGAN POTTORF 2-1-0-7 JARED DECATUER 0-0-2-2 SKYLER SCHMIDT 11-1-3-28 OWEN FISHBACK 1-0-0-2 BRYCE REECE 3-0-2-8 BLAKE KING 1-1-0-5 TOTAL POINTS 18-4-9-57

Indians' Jakwon Clark attempting to move past CNE defender during the Hillsboro 78-59 victory on Dec. 20, details of this event will be on the The Times-Gazette website. Coach Myles Burton speaking with his Hillsboro Indians basketball team during a timeout in the photo shown above. Lawton Parry looking to get open in the first half of play against Clermont Northeastern in photo above.

Ryan Scott leads the Hillsboro Indians with 22 points in the 78-59 victory