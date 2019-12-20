Indians win over CNE, 78-59

HILLSBORO – The Tribe pick up tremendous win over the Clermont Northeastern Rockets at Hillsboro High School on Friday, Dec. 20.
The final score was 78-58, Ryan Scott scored 22 points total for the night to help the Indians defeat CNE.
Rockets’ Junior Skyler Schmidt came to Hillsboro to put on a show also, scoring 28 points for the game and scoring the 1000 points milestone for his high school basketball career.
The Indians came out in the first quarter with a purpose and was shooting the ball every chance that had, in the first quarter of play Hillsboro took a 20 to 11 lead over the Rockets.
Hillsboro outscored CNE by just one point, but coming away with a 34-24 lead going into halftime.
CNE came storming back in hopes of taking control of the game to make it only a four point game but never took lead in the entire game.
“We were well prepared for this game,my staff did a great job.”
“The guys really bought in as a team and did what they had to do.” said Coach Burton
Hillsboro is now 3-4 going into Saturday, Dec. 21, as they face Highland County rivaland fellow Frontier Athletic Conference opponent, the 1-4 McClain Tigers at McClain Gymnasium
GAME SUMMARY
AT HILLSBORO HIGH SCHOOL
FRIDAY, DEC. 20.
HB 20 14 20 24 78
CNE 11 13 26 7 57
HILLSBORO (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ETHAN PARRY 0-0-2-2 QUENTIN CAPTAIN 0-1-0-3 RYAN SCOTT 0-7-1-22 LAWTON PARRY 0-1-0-3 SILAS SIMMONS 3-0-0-6 JAKWON CLARK 1-2-4-12 HUNTER PRICE 4-1-2-13 CALEB CRAWFORD 2-0-2-6 BRAD MILLER 5-0-1-11 TOTAL POINTS 15-12-12-78
ROCKETS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) JERRYD BURNS 0-1-2-5 LOGAN POTTORF 2-1-0-7 JARED DECATUER 0-0-2-2 SKYLER SCHMIDT 11-1-3-28 OWEN FISHBACK 1-0-0-2 BRYCE REECE 3-0-2-8 BLAKE KING 1-1-0-5 TOTAL POINTS 18-4-9-57
Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.