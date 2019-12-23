MHS defeats Lady Indians

GREENFIELD – The Highland County rivalry does not disappoint as the Hillsboro Lady Indians travel to Greenfield to face the McClain Lady Tigers on their home floor in girls basketball action on Saturday, Dec 21.

McClain came out having a night of celebration going into Christmas break.

The Lady Tigers beat Hillsboro in aggressive low scoring action, 37-30 in the afternoon showdown for the girls side of rivalry basketball.

The Lady Indians leading scorer was Josie Hopkins with nine points and Emma Stegbauer and Jaelyn Pitzer led for McClain with eight points each.

McClain move to 4-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference and 6-3 overall for the season, the Lady Tigers will be at Adena to face the Lady Warriors on Dec. 28

Hillsboro is moving to 1-9 following the FAC game against McClain, Paint Valley will be traveling to Hillsboro on Dec. 23, to play before Christmas.

“We did enough to get a win and I am proud of my kids.” said Coach Haines

“I thought we played really well for three quarters and half quarter.” said Coach Moberly

GAME SUMMARY

AT MCCLAIN GYMNASIUM

SATURDAY, DEC. 21.

MHS 11 12 2 12 37

HHS 7 11 6 6 30

LADY TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) BOLENDER 1-0-0-2 WELLER 2-0-2-7 PRYOR 1-0-2-4 PITZER 1-2-0-8 CRABTREE 1-0-0-2 BURCHETT 1-1-1-6 STEGBAUER 1-0-6-TOTAL POINTS 8-3-12-37 LADY INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) DEAN 1-0-0-2 HOPKINS 4-0-1-9 PARSONS 2-0-0-4 K. HOPKINS 2-0-1-5 BLEDSOE 1-0-2-5 MOBERLY 2-0-0-4 PAGE 0-0-1-1 TOTAL POINTS 12-0-6-30

Lady Tigers’ Cierra Bolender guarding Hillsboros’ Bryann Bledsoe shown in photo above. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_0297.jpg Lady Tigers’ Cierra Bolender guarding Hillsboros’ Bryann Bledsoe shown in photo above. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

