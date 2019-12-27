Adena towers over MHS

GREENFIELD – The McClain Tigers hosted the Adena Warriors in boys basketball action on Friday, Dec. 27, at McClain Gymnasium.

The Warriors proved that a height advantage was the better factor in the aggressive play between the two teams as Adena came away with a 61-48 win over the purple and gold.

Tigers’ Camden Closson finished the night with 15 points and Bryson Badgley came away with 14 points to finish the night as the top two scorers for the Tigers.

Warriors’ Bennett had 19 points, Sykes with 18, and Garrison with 12 ending their night as leading scorers for the team.

Both teams played hard on both sides of the ball, ending the first quarter in a 11-11 tie but Adena quickly made McClain realize that they came to play and to win by outscoring the Tigers 14-9 to the lead in the second quarter going into halftime.

Adena came out in the third quarter and once again outscored McClain 17-9.

The two teams battled in the fourth quarter scoring 19 points each but ultimately the Tigers could not get past the height advantage of the Warriors.

“It was a physical basketball, you saw our kids lay it all out tonight.”

“We are better for the process of this good of a opponent.”

“Our kids prepared really well for this game, and Adena was just a little better than us.” said Coach Joe B. Stewart

McClain are now 3-6 as the Tigers travel to Circleville on Jan. 3.

GAME SUMMARY

FRIDAY, DEC. 27

AT MCCLAIN GYMNASIUM

MCCLAIN 11 9 9 19 48

ADENA 11 14 17 19 61

TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) SAUNDERS 2-1-2-9 BADGLEY 3-1-5-14 WHITE 0-0-1-1 BLISS 1-0-0-2 CLOSSON 4-0-7-15 WRIGHT 2-0-1-5 POLLOCK 1-0-0-2

WARRIORS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) THROCKMORTON 0-0-3-3 MCDONALD 1-0-0-2 GARRISON 4-0-4-12 BENNETT 6-1-4-19 SYKES 6-0-6-18 SMITH 1-0-0-2 MCKEE 1-1-0-5

Camden Closson of the Tigers breaking away from an Adena defendent in the 48-61 loss to the Warriors on Dec. 27 at McClain Gymnasium. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_0679.jpg Camden Closson of the Tigers breaking away from an Adena defendent in the 48-61 loss to the Warriors on Dec. 27 at McClain Gymnasium. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette McClains’ Lyle White fighting through Adena Warriors double team in photo shown above. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2019/12/web1_DSC_0695.jpg McClains’ Lyle White fighting through Adena Warriors double team in photo shown above. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette