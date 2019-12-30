L-C takes 4th straight loss

In boys basketball action Saturday afternoon, Dec. 28, the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs(1-7) fell to the Paint Valley Bearcats 63-46.

Raymond Conner was the leading scorer for Lynchburg-Clay with 17 points and Paint Valley had four players that scored in the double digits for the team, Jackson Williams with 11 points, Cruz McFadden had 15 for the night, Cole Miller scored 11 points for the team, and Bryce Newland made 19 points and score his 1000th point in the process of beating the Mustangs.

The Mustangs went into halftime leading the game by just one point, playing step by step with the Paint Valley team but it seemed once the third quarter began that the Bearcats had a more life left as they scored 22 points to Lynchburg-Clays’ nine points in the third quarter.

The Mustangs had hopes of coming back in the fourth quarter by keeping Paint Valley to 16 points but the Mustangs could not make the shots that were needed to get get back in the game, L-C only made 11 points in the fourth quarter also.

“We stopped doing a lot of things that we did in the first half, we got a lot of 50/50 balls and a lot of offensive rebounds, and they had a mini run in the third quarter and credit to them with Paint Valley and their three really good players to lead the way.”

“We got a loaded month of basketball ahead of us and we just have to keep grinding.” said Coach Matt Carson

Lynchburg-Clay will be home against fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference opponent, the Peebles Indians on Jan. 3.

GAME SUMMARY

AT LYNCHBURG-CLAY HIGH SCHOOL

LC 12 14 9 11 46

PV 12 13 22 16 63

MUSTANGS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) CUMBERLAND 1-0-2-4 WAITS 1-1-3-8 MILLER 0-1-0-3 MARCELINO 2-0-0-4 TYREE 0-1-0-3 CONNER 8-0-1-17 CHISMAN 1-0-0-2 BROWN 1-0-0-2 BALON 0-1-0-3 TOTAL POINTS 14-4-6-46

BEARCATS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) GRUBB 1-0-1-3 WILLIAMS 4-0-3-11 MCFADDEN 4-1-4-15 JEFFERS 1-0-0-2 MILLER 5-0-1-11 BRANNER 1-0-0-2 NEWLAND 3-3-4-19 TOTAL POINTS 19-4-13-63

