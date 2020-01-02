MHS take hard fought loss

GREENFIELD – A McClain Lady Tigers team got rough playing against the Unioto Lady Sherman on Thursday, Jan. 2, at McClain Gymnasium to start out the new year but came up short, 51-44.

The Lady Tigers took the lead in the first quarter, winning 9-7 but quickly into the second quarter the Shermans took over the game by outscoring McClain 21-10.

McClain played point for point with Unioto for the rest of game but after the huge lead that the Shermans took in the second quarter that the control could not be taken back.

Lady Tigers’ Emma Stegbauer led in scoring with 16 points, and Uniotos’ Emily Coleman had 21 points and Avery Miller scored 13 points also for the team.

McClain moves to 6-5 going into the contest and 4-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference.

“We were just gritty, that was a gritty defensive performance and a gritty offensive performance.”

“The kids never backed down tonight and gave maximum effort.”

“Super proud of my kids, and they represented Greenfield well tonight.”

“If you’re going to lead, lead by example.” said Coach Haines

The McClain Lady Tigers will be traveling to Leesburg to take on the Fairfield Lions at Fairfield High School on Saturday, Jan. 4.

GAME SUMMARY

MHS 9 10 10 15 44

UHS 7 21 10 13 51

TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) BOLENDER 0-1-0-3 WELLER 3-0-1-7 PRYOR 3-0-3-9 PITZER 1-0-0-2 BURCHETT 2-0-3-7 STEGBAUER 4-0-0-16 TOTAL POINTS 13-3-7-44

SHERMANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) PINKERTON 1-0-0-2 COLEMAN 9-1-0-21 PAUL 1-0-2-4 COTTRILL 2-1-0-7 MILLER 2-1-6-13 STOLLEY 2-0-0-4 TOTAL POINTS 17-3-8-51

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.