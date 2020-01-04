Wildcats upset the Lions

LEESBURG – The Whiteoak Wildcats(1-5) traveled to Fairfield High School to take on Southern Hills Athletic Conference rival, the Lions(4-3) in varsity boys basketball action.

Whiteoak pulled off a major upset on Fairfield by beating them, 49-31 in the SHAC match-up.

The first quarter of play was tightly contested, ending with the score only being 6-5, as Whiteoak took the lead to gain advantage early.

Fairfield only made five more points in the second quarter as the Wildcats scored 20 points to make their lead much bigger going into halftime.

The Lions failed shot attempts effected Fairfield throughout the game, Whiteoak led the first three quarters. Fairfield outscored the Wildcats in the fourth quarter 13-12 but still fell short by 18 points.

Bryson Simmons was the leading scorer for Fairfield with just 10 points, Bradley Ashbaugh led Whiteoak with 20 points and Nick Bailey had 10 points for the Wildcats.

Coach Howland did not have a comment for Fairfield.

“We just wanted to slow them down and force Fairfield into doing things that they usually do not do.” said Coach Barnett

“Anytime you come to Fairfield and beat them at home is also such a important win.” said Coach Barnett

Fairfield Lions will be taking on the McClain Tigers on Jan. 4, at Fairfield High School.

Whiteoak Wildcats will be Northwest on Jan. 7.

GAME SUMMARY

LIONS 5 5 8 13 31

WILDCATS 6 20 11 12 49

FAIRFIELD (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WATSON 1-0-0-2 TEETERS 0-1-0-3 CANNON 1-1-0-5 WILLEY 1-1-2-7 SIMMONS 3-1-1-10 PRIEST 1-0-0-2 BENTLEY 0-0-2-2 TOTAL POINTS 7-4-5-31

WHITEOAK (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ASHBAUGH 7-1-3-20 BAILEY 4-0-2-10 EMRY 3-0-0-6 BARNETT 2-0-1-5 HUGHES 1-0-2-4 TOTAL POINTS 1-0-2-4

