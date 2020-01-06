Lady Tigers win, 54-52

LEESBURG – McClain Lady Tigers(7-5) drove 15 minutes up Centerfield Road to take on the Fairfield Lady Lions(8-4) in varsity girls basketball on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 4.

The Lady Lions fell short to McClain by just two points, losing 54-52 at home.

Lions’ Emma Fouch had 15 points total, Ella Newkirk and Peyton Magee both scored ten points.

Bri Weller had 14 points and Payton Pryor had 11 points for the McClain Lady Tigers.

McClain outscored Fairfield for three quarters of play, the Lady Lions outscored McClain 20-11 in the last quarter but failed to take a lead due to costly shooting fouls, McClain went 22-26 from the free throw line for the game and turnovers hurt Fairfield with 24 turnovers.

“Defensively, the girls played together very well.”

“We did enough to win against Fairfield and I am super proud of the girls.” said Coach Jarrod Haines

“In the fourth quarter our offense did a lot, it was the key but unfortunately it didn’t show up until then.” said Coach Chad Hamilton

GAME SUMMARY

MCCLAIN 15 15 13 11 54

FAIRFIELD 11 9 12 20 52

LADY TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) CIERRA BOLENDER 0-1-0-3 BRI WELLER 4-1-3-14 PEYTON PRYOR 2-0-7-11 JAELYN PITZER 0-1-6-9 JOSIE CRABTREE 0-1-2-5 KYLA BURCHETT 2-0-2-6 EMMA STEGBAUER 2-0-2-6 TOTAL POINTS 10-4-22-54

LADY LIONS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ELLA NEWKIRK 0-3-2-10 EMMA FOUCH 2-3-0-15 PEYTON MAGEE 3-0-4-10 HALEY TOLLE 4-0-0-8 MADISON BRONNER 2-0-2-6 BRAYLYNN HAINES 1-0-1-3 TOTAL POINTS 12-6-9-52

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Tigers’ Emma Stegbauer boxing out Peyton Magee during the McClain victory over Fairfield. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_1277.jpg Tigers’ Emma Stegbauer boxing out Peyton Magee during the McClain victory over Fairfield. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

22-26 from the free throw line wins the game for McClain