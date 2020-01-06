Lions upset the Tigers

LEESBURG – The Lions(4-4) made sure that the Tigers(3-7) of McClain did not come to Fairfield High School and leave with a victory, Fairfield pull off a 67-57 win against the Tigers.

After the first quarter ending 12-12, it seemed to be a back to back contest between the two teams but as the game went on.

The Lions took the last quarter of play as opportunity to take over by scoring 27 points after Joe B. Stewart received a technical and the momentum switched hands, to make their lead more solid after only being up by two points, 40-38 at the end of the third quarter.

Fairfield went 21-23 from the free throw line for the night and made 91% for the night shooting.

McClain was 6-11 shooting free throws and only shot 56% for the night.

Bryson Badgley led the Tigers with 20 points and Wyatt Willey had 17, James Bentley scored 13 points, and Bryson Simmons ended his night with 11 for the Fairfield Lions.

“We were playing for each other and for all the right reasons tonight.” said Coach Josh Howland

Coach Joe B. Stewart did not have a comment after the loss to Fairfield.

The Lions will be home against the Washington Courthouse Blue Lions on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

McClain Tigers will be traveling to Washington Courthouse on Jan. 10.

GAME SUMMARY

FAIRFIELD 12 15 13 27 67

MCCLAIN 12 7 19 19 57

TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) SAUNDERS 3-0-1-7 BADGLEY 5-3-4-23 WHITE 5-0-0-10 BLISS 1-1-0-5 CLOSSON 1-1-1-6 REEVES 2-0-0-4 WRIGHT 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 18-5-6-57

LIONS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WATSON 1-0-2-4 TEETERS 2-1-0-7 CANNON 2-1-0-7 WILLEY 5-0-7-17 SIMMONS 2-0-7-11 PRIEST 3-0-2-8 BENTLEY 5-0-3-15 TOTAL POINTS 20-2-21-67

Willey, Simmons, and Bentley score in double digits over the Tigers