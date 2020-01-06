Tigers youth wrestling

Greenfield youth wrestling has strong showing in Hillsboro at the Central Ohio Buckeye Youth Wrestling Association league opener.

Teams included Hillsboro, Adena, East Clinton, Greenfield, Zane Trace, Miami Trace, Unioto, and London.

Greenfield ended the day with nine first places, five second places, ten third places, and one first place.

First place champions include Sydney Schumacher, Bryson King, Landon Daugherty, Braydon Weinrich, Quin Whiteside, Maddison Lee, Zayne Knisley, Joshua Smith, and Leland Corey.

Finishing second was Jordan Hawkins, Brooklyn Simmons, Nate Breakfield, Laycee Watson, Jayden Weller.

Finishing third was Gavin Henson, Brian Mays, Crosley Ary, Connor Huston, Colton Bolender, Keegan Parker, Remy Willis, Reese Yoakem,Karli Parker, Jadden Watson

Fourth placing for Greenfield McClain was Hunter Nichols.

Greenfield and Hillsboro will be traveling to Zane Trace for the second week of the COBYWA League Tournament.

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Resized_received_454765138535780.jpeg