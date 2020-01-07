L-C take tough loss, 69-38

Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs(1-8) hosted the Miami Trace Panthers(7-5) in Varsity boys basketball action on Tuesday night, Jan. 7, in a 69-38 upset by the Panthers.

The Mustangs had a hard night scoring the ball from start to finish, only having one quarter where they scored double digits.

Miami Trace however had no trouble moving the ball and getting the points when someone was open for opportunity, Panthers scored no less than 15 points in a quarters

Ian Waits was the leading scorer for Lynchburg-Clay with 13 points, and Andrew Guthrie had 10 and Logan Rodgers scored 17 points for the Panthers.

Neither team shot very many fouls in this contest, Lynchburg-Clay only made 1-4 from the charity stripe and the Panthers shot 50% in free throws, making 4-8 of free throws.

The Mustangs will move to 1-9 going into next game and the Panthers are now 8-5 for the season as of Tuesday night.

Neither coaches had comments after this matchup.

The Mustangs(1-9) will be traveling to Manchester High School to take on the Greyhounds(1-7) on Jan. 10.

GAME SUMMARY

MUSTANGS 8 8 18 4 38

PANTHERS 15 19 20 15 69

LYNCHBURG-CLAY (FG-3FG-FT-TP) IAN WAITS 2-3-0-13 BRADY MINTON 0-2-0-6 NOAH MILLER 2-0-0-4 BLAKE MARCELINO 1-0-0-2 RAY CONNER 3-0-0-6 DAVID GIORDANO 1-0-0-2 BRADY CHISMAN 1-0-1-3 PATRICK BROWN 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 11-5-1-38

MIAMI TRACE (FG-3FG-FT-TP) CAMERON MOORE 1-1-1-6 TREVOR BARKER 4-0-1-9 HAYDEN HUNTER 1-0-0-2 DYLAN BERNARD 3-0-0-6 KEEGAN TERRY 1-0-0-2 KYLER CONN 3-1-0-9 ETHAN STEELE 2-0-0-4 ANDREW GUTHRIE 5-0-0-10 LOGAN RODGERS 8-0-1-17 BO LITTLE 0-1-1-4 TOTAL POINTS 28-3-4-69

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Mustangs' Blake Marcelino trying to get past Miami Trace defense. Ian Waits going up for a jump shot against Panthers' Cyrus Keplinger in the 69-38 loss to Miami Trace.

Mustangs fall to the Panthers by 31 points in huge upset