L-C win over HHS, 53-25

The Hillsboro Lady Indians(3-10) traveled to Lynchburg-Clay High School on Wednesday, Jan. 8, to play against fellow Highland County team, the Lady Mustangs(5-5).

The Lady Mustangs came out victorious in non-league play by defeating Hillsboro by a 28 point margin, winning the matchup 53-25.

Gracie Dean of the Lady Indians was the leading scorer for the Tribe with 11 points. For the Lady Mustangs, Zoe Fittro led the team in scoring with 14 points.

Lynchburg-Clay led the entire game, scoring in double digit each quarter as Hillsboro struggled shooting just 14% from the field and 9% from the three point line.

The Tribe had issues with foul trouble throughout play, which led to major contributer Jordan Moberly getting a technical foul in the third quarter and fouling out in the fourth quarter.

“We just have to get back in the gym and get ready for the next game.” said Coach JR Moberly

“It was a good win for us tonight and get back in the win column.”

“Overall this group starting to come together the second half of this season and its all starting to click finally.” said Coach Whitney Lewis

The Lady Indians are now 3-11 going into the next matchup with fellow Frontier Athletic Conference team, the Chillicothe Cavaliers.

The Lady Mustangs move to a winning record of 6-5 after defeating the Lady Indians and will be playing again on Thursday, Jan. 9, against fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference opponent, the Ripley Lady Blue Jays.

GAME SUMMARY

LADY MUSTANGS 13 13 13 14 53

LADY INDIANS 3 5 7 8 25

HILLSBORO (FG-3FG-FT-TP) GRACIE DEAN 4-1-0-11 JOSIE HOPKINS 0-0-3-3 MALLORY PARSONS 1-0-0-2 K. HOPKINS 0-0-2-2 BRYNN BLEDSOE 0-0-2-2 JORDAN MOBERLY 1-0-3-5 TOTAL POINTS 6-1-8-25

LYNCHBURG-CLAY (FG-3FG-FT-TP) KALYN RICH 1-0-0-2 ZOE FITTRO 2-3-1-14 SERENA SMITH 2-1-1-8 SIERRA BENNEY 2-1-2-9 SERENA WALKER 3-0-1-7 AMBER DEBOARD 0-0-1-1 KAYLEE LUNSFORD 2-0-0-4 LOGAN BINKLEY 1-0-6-8 TOTAL POINTS 13-5-12-53

