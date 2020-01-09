MHS swim meet results

McClain Tiger Sharks held a swim meet against New Richmond and East Clinton on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
McClain boys swim team came in first place and the girls came in second place of the swim meet.
Boys results:
McClain 131
New Richmond 121
East Clinton 11
1st place finishers:
200 IM: Luke Bliss
50 Free: Cody Borsini
100 Freestyle: Cody Borsini
500 Free: Andrew Surritt
200 Free Relay: Logan Scales, Mathew Milnes, Luke Bliss, Cody Borsini
100 Back: Matthew Milnes
100 Breast: Mathew Roush
400 Free Relay: Logan Scales, Andrew Surritt, Mathew Milnes, Cody Borsini
Girls results:
New Richmond 127
McClain 123
East Clinton 10
1st place finishers:
200 Medley Relay
Jillian Voss, Kerigan Pollard, Peyton Voss, Beckley Smith
200 IM: Peyton Voss
50 Free: Kerigan Pollard
100 Freestyle: Peyton Voss