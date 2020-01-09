MHS swim meet results

McClain Tiger Sharks held a swim meet against New Richmond and East Clinton on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

McClain boys swim team came in first place and the girls came in second place of the swim meet.

Boys results:

McClain 131

New Richmond 121

East Clinton 11

1st place finishers:

200 IM: Luke Bliss

50 Free: Cody Borsini

100 Freestyle: Cody Borsini

500 Free: Andrew Surritt

200 Free Relay: Logan Scales, Mathew Milnes, Luke Bliss, Cody Borsini

100 Back: Matthew Milnes

100 Breast: Mathew Roush

400 Free Relay: Logan Scales, Andrew Surritt, Mathew Milnes, Cody Borsini

Girls results:

New Richmond 127

McClain 123

East Clinton 10

1st place finishers:

200 Medley Relay

Jillian Voss, Kerigan Pollard, Peyton Voss, Beckley Smith

200 IM: Peyton Voss

50 Free: Kerigan Pollard

100 Freestyle: Peyton Voss

McClain Lady Tiger Shark swimming shown in the photo.

Tiger Sharks’ Borsini places first in two single events and two relay races