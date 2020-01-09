HHS wrestling results

HILLSBORO – The Chillicothe Cavaliers traveled to Hillsboro High School to face the Indians in Frontier Athletic Conference wrestling action on Thursday, Jan.9.

The Tribe beat the Chillicothe Cavaliers 24-11 in the dual matchup.

Xander Hardin started the night for Hillsboro by earning a first period win in the 220 pound weight class by takedown with 1:35 left.

Chillicothe won the next three matches, two by forfeit.

Indians’ Isaac Lewis won the 132 weight class by fall.

Chillicothe won the last match of night for the 145 weight class.

“We are where we need to be right now, and all we can do is keep working and moving forward.” said Coach Greg Rhoads

Hillsboro Indians will be wrestling at home against fellow Frontier Athletic Conference team, the Jackson Ironmen on Jan. 16.

Hillsboro 24, Chillicothe 11

220 – X. Hardin (HHS) pinned S. Park (CHS)

285 – G. Dinana (CHS) won by forfeit

120 – M. Nicks (CHS) pinned K. Bells (HHS)

126 – J. Shanks (CHS) won by forfeit

132 – I. Lewis (HHS) pinned T. Howard (CHS)

145 – C. Lake (CHS) pinned R. Mav (HHS)

160 – C. Roberts (HHS) won by forfeit

170 – S. Eastes (HHS) won by fprfeit

132 – J. Kahn (HHS) won by forfeit

195 – G. Fannin (HHS) won by forfeit

Issac Lewis getting his hand raised after his victory in the 132 weight class during the dual match against Chillicothe. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0373.jpg Issac Lewis getting his hand raised after his victory in the 132 weight class during the dual match against Chillicothe. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Indians defeats the Cavaliers, 24-11