HHS wrestling results

HILLSBORO – The Chillicothe Cavaliers traveled to Hillsboro High School to face the Indians in Frontier Athletic Conference wrestling action on Thursday, Jan.9.
The Tribe beat the Chillicothe Cavaliers 24-11 in the dual matchup.
Xander Hardin started the night for Hillsboro by earning a first period win in the 220 pound weight class by takedown with 1:35 left.
Chillicothe won the next three matches, two by forfeit.
Indians’ Isaac Lewis won the 132 weight class by fall.
Chillicothe won the last match of night for the 145 weight class.
“We are where we need to be right now, and all we can do is keep working and moving forward.” said Coach Greg Rhoads
Hillsboro Indians will be wrestling at home against fellow Frontier Athletic Conference team, the Jackson Ironmen on Jan. 16.
Hillsboro 24, Chillicothe 11
220 – X. Hardin (HHS) pinned S. Park (CHS)
285 – G. Dinana (CHS) won by forfeit
120 – M. Nicks (CHS) pinned K. Bells (HHS)
126 – J. Shanks (CHS) won by forfeit
132 – I. Lewis (HHS) pinned T. Howard (CHS)
145 – C. Lake (CHS) pinned R. Mav (HHS)
160 – C. Roberts (HHS) won by forfeit
170 – S. Eastes (HHS) won by fprfeit
132 – J. Kahn (HHS) won by forfeit
195 – G. Fannin (HHS) won by forfeit
Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937402-2572.