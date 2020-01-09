HHS fall to WCH, 56-16

Washington CH – The McClain Tigers took on the Blue Lions of Washington Courthouse on Thursday, Jan. 9 at Washington High School.

Washington Courthouse won the varsity match, 56-16.

McClain won four of the seven matches, and the other seven matches went to the Blue Lions by forfeit.

Washington is now 6-5 in dual matches, 1-1 in the Frontier Athletic Conference, McClain Tigers are now 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the FAC.

Up Next for the Tigers is the three consecutive days of wrestling starting Thursday Jan. 16 at Miami Trace High School in a FAC dual match and a two day tournament at Licking Heights for the next two days following. The Blue Lions will be taking part in the Nelsonville-York tournament Saturday, Jan. 11.

Coach Shane Paul did not leave a comment following this dual match.

Washington 56, McClain 16

126 – Josh Breakfield (Mc) pinned James Caldwell (W), 1:20

132 – Branton Dawes (W) maj. dec. Lucas Jansen (Mc), 13-2

138 – Ethan Burns (Mc) dec. Josiah Whitt (W), 7-4

145 – Zaigne Fettig (W) won by forfeit

152 – Quinton Smith (Mc) dec. Kalub Wilkerson (W), 13-9

160 – Connor Day (W) won by forfeit

170 – Jared Kuhn (W) won by forfeit

182 – Trevor Crocker (W) won by forfeit

195 – Phil Waters (Mc) dec. Chase Sluder (W), 4-0

220 – Collier Brown (W) maj. dec. Justin Kegley (Mc), 13-4

285 – Mason Mustain (W) pinned Rocky Jeffers (Mc), :41

106 – Ian Roush (W) won by forfeit

113 – Jenna Kuhn (W) won by forfeit

120 – Bryce Warner (W) won by forfeit

McClain’s Josh Breakfield wrestling Washington’s James Caldwell at 126 pounds Thursday, Jan. 9 at Washington High School. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Josh-Breakfield-take-2-1228-.jpg McClain’s Josh Breakfield wrestling Washington’s James Caldwell at 126 pounds Thursday, Jan. 9 at Washington High School. Chris Hoppes | For The Times-Gazette