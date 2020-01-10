Hillsboro baseball raffle

The Hillsboro High School Baseball Program is currently holding two raffles for outdoorsman prizes. The first of these raffles is for a pheasant hunt at Holly Hills Hunting Preserve. The second raffle is for an 8-hour guided bass fishing trip on Lake St. Clair just north of Detroit. Each trip is outlined below.

Pheasant Hunt at Holly Hills: Holly Hills is a hunting preserve located in South Salem, Ohio (about 23 miles from Hillsboro). The voucher will be good for 5 pheasants ($125 value) and expires December 31st, 2020. Hunts at Holly Hills are by appointment only and you will need to call a minimum of 24 hours in advance to schedule a hunt. If you have dogs that you would like to bring you can, however there are dogs trained and used by the guides as well. For more information on Holly Hills Hunting Preserve please visit their website at hollyhillspreserve.com.

TKO Guided Fishing Trip: This is a guided 8-hour bass fishing trip for two on Lake St. Claire provided by Tom Kiefer and TKO fishing. Lake St. Claire is located just north of Detroit and is one of the premier smallmouth bass fishing lakes in the world. The voucher must be used between July 1, 2020 and November 1, 2020. Travel and lodging will not be provided, though suggestions and local information will be provided by TKO fishing upon booking. If you are an avid angler you can bring your own gear. If not, gear will be included as part of trip by TKO. For more information please visit their website at TKOFishing.com

Ticket prices will be the same for each raffle, $2 per ticket or $5 for 3 tickets. You may buy tickets for both if you want. The money raised by this raffle will go towards a team camp this summer for the baseball team and will be greatly appreciated by everyone in the program. If you wish to purchase any tickets or want more information please feel free to email Coach Garman at mgarman@hillsboro-indians.org or contact any of the players or coaches in the program. Tickets will be collected through January and the drawings will be held at the Varsity Basketball Game on February 1st. You do not have to be present to win.

