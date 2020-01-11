Mustangs pick SHAC win

The Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs traveled to Manchester High School to take of fellow Southern Hills Athletic Conference team, the Manchester Greyhounds in varsity boys basketball action on Jan. 10.

The Mustangs earned their second win for the season, 57-39.

Ian Waits had 14 points, and Pat Brown had 15 for the Mustangs.

Greyhounds’ Braydon Young had 10 points and Isaiah Scott had 13 points for the team.

Lynchburg-Clay held the Greyhounds to just two points in the first quarter.

Second quarter of play both teams scored 12 points going into halftime, Mustangs led 21-14.

Coming back from halftime a trailing Manchester team scored 18 points to Lynchburg-Clay on scoring one point more, the score at the end of the third quarter was 40-32.

Manchester seemed unable to score the points needed to get back into the game as they only scored seven points and foul trouble led to the Mustangs continuing the lead they had for the whole game, winning by 18 points.

“I’m really happy for the kids, this was a good team win.” said Coach Matt Carson

GAME SUMMARY

AT MANCHESTER HIGH SCHOOL

MANCHESTER 2 12 18 7 39

LYNCHBURG-CLAY 9 12 19 17 57

MUSTANGS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) Andrew Cumberland 0-0-2-2 Ian Waits 1-3-3-14 Noah Miller 3-0-3-9 Blake Marcelino 1-0-0-2 Ray Conner 2-0-4-8 Brady Chisman 2-1-0-7 Pat Brown 3-3-0-15 TOTAL POINTS 12-7-12-57

GREYHOUNDS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) Braydon Young 5-0-0-10 Decklon Huron 1-0-0-2 Trey Spears 1-1-0-5 Cade Colvin 0-1-0-3 Logan Bell 1-1-1-6 Isaiah Scott 4-1-2-13 TOTAL POINTS 12-4-3-39

Blake Marcelino of the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs from a previous game this year shown in this photo.

