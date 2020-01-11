Wildcats fight ‘til the end

MOWRYSTOWN – The Whiteoak Wildcats hosted Division II Southern Hills Athletic Conference rival, the Peebles Indians in varsity boys action on Friday night, Jan. 11.

Wildcats came out with a fire lit and could not miss a shot opportunity in the first quarter but it seemed that Peebles was not going to go down without a fight as they came storming back in the third quarter to take the lead and the win, 65-59.

The Indians scored the first two points of play but Whiteoak went on to score five consecutive shot attempts and took control of the quarter 15-4.

Second quarter of play was toe to toe in as a whole and the Indians started making their comeback just before the quarter ended, 25-22 at halftime.

The Indians took over in the third quarter by outscoring the Wildcats 25-14, Oakley Burba and Hunter Ruckel both had nine points to help take the lead.

Fourth quarter of play Whiteoak had foul trouble and they fouled Indians’ Weston Browning seven times, he only missed five free throws total for the game and ending his night with 17 points.

“The kids never gave up, we talked about it all year. Don’t put your head down and never give in.” said Coach Barnett

Whiteoak(3-6) will be home against Bethel-Tate on Jan. 11.

GAME SUMMARY

AT WHITEOAK HIGH SCHOOL

PEEBLES 04 18 25 18 65

WHITEOAK 15 10 14 20 59

INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) Mills 3-1-1-10 White 1-0-1-3, Burba 1-3-0-11 Ruckel 4-2-4-18 Camp 1-0-0-2 Lightner 1-0-0-2 Browning 3-0-11-17 E.Wesley 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 15-6-17-65

WILDCATS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) Ashbaugh 1-2-5-13 Bailey 6-0-0-12 Emery 3-0-0-6 Barnett 3-3-0-15 Hughes 3-0-0-6 Yeager 2-0-3-7 TOTAL POINTS 18-5-8-59

Whiteoak loses to Southern Hills Athletic Conference rival, the Peebles Indians 65-59, Wildcats' Bradley Ashbaugh being blocked going up for a layup by Peebles Dawson Mills. Junior Nick Bailey of Whiteoak fighting past Dawson Mills of the Indians for a layup.

Ashbaugh and Bailey both score in double digits for the Wildcats in loss to Peebles