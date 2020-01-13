HHS continue winning ways

The Hillsboro High School Varsity bowling teams continued their winning ways as they came out victorious in a tri-match Monday, Jan. 13, at Highland Lanes.

The Indians competed against the Fairfield Lions and Whiteoak Wildcats.

In the girls’ division, the Lady Indians had a total score of 2452, the Lady Lions 1897, and the Lady Wildcats 1531.

Leading the Lady Indians was Junior Selena Mingua, who had games of 219 and 220, for a two game total of 439. Following her was Sophomore Taylor Jordan, who had 220, 180, for a two game series of 400.

For the boys, the Indians led the field with a total pin count of 2629, while Fairfield had 2312, followed by Whiteoak with 1991.

Leading the Indians in scoring was Freshman Zach Ison, who rolled a 236, 236, for a total series of 472. He was followed by Junior Jawaun Jones, with a 234, 168, totaling 402.

The Boys’ JV Indians were also victorious with 1816 over the Wildcats with 1475, and the Lions who had 1410. The Lady Indians JV fell to the Lady JV Lions 1472-1461.

Hillsboro Indians(10-2) and Lady Indians(12-0) will be competing in a tournament at LeElla Lanes in Washington Courthouse on Jan. 15.

Here's a photo from Saturday, Jan. 11 of both teams after their victory at the LeElla Lanes Baker Bash.

Lady Indians bowling team stay undefeated