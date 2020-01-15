Lady Indians defeat WCH

HILLSBORO – Two Frontier Athletic Conference teams, Hillsboro Lady Indians and Washington Court House Lady Blue Lions played each other in varsity girls basketball action at Hillsboro High School on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The Lady Indians pull off a fourth quarter victory after trailing the whole game, 45-41 was the final score of this showcase.

Court House finished the first quarter up by three points and the second and third quarter lead were just up by one point before the Lady Indians started taking their opportunities and outscoring the Lady Blue Lions, 19-14.

Shawna Conger for Washington Court House made 15 points and three steals for the night, three wide open three pointers in the second half of play were her major contributions for the Lady Blue Lions while they fought to keep the lead.

Gracie Dean and Josie Hopkins for Hillsboro were the leading scorers with 11 points and three steals each, and Hopkins also had ten rebounds for the night also.

The lead of this game changed lead seven total times throughout the FAC matchup.

“No one deserved a win tonight more than those girls and they definitely earned it.”

“The girls did an excellent job executing on offense and defense.” said Coach Moberly

The Washington Court House varsity girls coach did not have a comment at the time.

Hillsboro is now 4-11 for the season after defeating Washington Court House.

Lady Indians will be traveling to face Frontier Athletic Conference opponent, Jackson High School on Friday, Jan. 18.

GAME SUMMARY

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 15.

WCH 9 6 12 14 41

HB 6 8 12 19 45

LADY BLUE LIONS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ARALYNE ESTEP 1-0-0-2 KAELIN PFEIFER 0-0-3-3 KENDELL DYE 1-0-0-2 JELEEYA TRYEE-SMITH 3-0-4-10 MEGAN SEVER 1-0-0-2 NATALIE WOODS 2-0-0-4 HALLI WALL 0-1-0-3 SHAWNA CONGER 2-3-0-15 TOTAL POINTS 11-4-9-41

LADY INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) GRACIE DEAN 2-2-1-11 KAYDEN WATSON 2-0-0-4 JOSIE HOPKINS 3-0-5-11 PARSONS 0-0-2-2 KARLEIGH HOPKINS 2-0-3-7 BRYANNA BLEDSOE 2-1-1-8 CHRISTINE PAGE 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 15-3-12-45

Lady Indians’ Josie Hopkins going up for a layup with Kendell Dye in her face attempting to get a block shown in this photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0055.jpg Lady Indians’ Josie Hopkins going up for a layup with Kendell Dye in her face attempting to get a block shown in this photo. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Hillsboro earns first FAC victory for the season