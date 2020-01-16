Lady Lions fall, 64-31

LEESBURG – A Southern Hills Athletic Conference showdown took place between the Fairfield Lady Lions and the North Adams Lady Devils on Thursday night, Jan. 16 at Fairfield High School.

As it seemed Fairfield was going to play neck and neck with the Lady Devils but exhaustion possibly put the brakes on or possibly the consistency of the North Adams on both sides of the ball throughout the game.

Emma Fouch was the leading scorer for Fairfield with 16 points and Delaney Harper had 15 points, followed by Wylie Shipley with 13 and Marah Call ended her night with 11 points for North Adams.

The first quarter was tightly played by both team, ending all tied up 7-7, Lady Lions’ Madison Bronner had seven rebounds just in that quarter.

During the second quarter, Emma Fouch of the Lady Lions scored the only points of the quarter as North Adams took off from the three point line, scoring 14-6 over Fairfield.

Fairfield scored a total of two points in the third quarter as the Lady Devil scored 24 points to take a whopping lead at this point of the game, Delaney Harper of North Adams scored seven free throws in just that quarter along with Braylie Jones making two three pointers.

North Adams did not slow down at any point in the game even after taking a big lead in the game late in the game, they kept shooting until the final buzzer, outscoring the Lady Lions 19-14 in the final quarter. Coach Chad Hamilton did not have a comment after the loss to North Adams.

The Lady Lions move to 8-7 for the season and will be taking on the Manchester Lady Greyhounds in SHAC play on Jan. 23 at Fairfield High School.

GAME SUMMARY

THURSDAY, JAN. 16

LADY LIONS 7 6 2 14 31

LADY DEVILS 7 14 24 19 64

FAIRFIELD (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ELLA NEWKIRK 0-1-1-4 EMMA FOUCH 4-1-5-16 PEYTON MAGEE 1-0-0-2 MADISON BRONNER 1-0-3-5 BRAYLYNN HAINES 1-0-2-4 TOTAL POINTS 7-2-11-31

NORTH ADAMS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) SIERRA KENDALL 0-1-0-3 WYLIE SHIPLEY 2-3-0-13 KARRISSA BUTTELWERTH 3-0-1-7 CAROLYN SHURPERT 0-2-0-6 BRAYLIE JONES 1-1-0-5 MARAH CALL 1-3-0-11 BRIANNA ROBINSON 1-0-0-2 DELANEY HARPER 4-0-7-15 FAITH HOWELL 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 13-10-8-64

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Lady Lions’ Peyton Magee going up for a layup during the loss to the North Adams Lady Devils. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0280.jpg Lady Lions’ Peyton Magee going up for a layup during the loss to the North Adams Lady Devils. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Ella Newkirk attempting to make things difficult for North Adams as they try to get the ball back in bounds shown in this photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0316.jpg Ella Newkirk attempting to make things difficult for North Adams as they try to get the ball back in bounds shown in this photo. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

