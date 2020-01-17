HHS wins FAC bowling match

The Hillsboro Indians came home with two Frontier Athletic Conference wins on Jan 16, against Washington Courthouse And Miami Trace.

The Lady Indians were victorious with a score of 2579 over the Lady Panthers with a 2494, and the Lady Blue Lions with a 2088.

The high scorer for the Lady Indians was Sophomore Taylor Jordan with a 237 and a 211, for a 448 two game series. Jordan was followed by Junior Selena Mingua with a 197 and 226, for a series of 423.

The Indians Boys’ team had a victory score of 2669 over the Panthers with a score of 2628, and the Blue Lions with a 2304.

Leading the Indians was Freshman Zach Ison with a 182, 300, for a series of 482. Ison is the third Hillsboro Indian to reach this feat since Bowling has been a high school sport at Hillsboro. This is Ison’s first 300. When asked how it felt to grab perfection.

Zach Ison said, “Bowling a 300 has always been a goal of mine. It feels pretty amazing.”

He was followed by Sophomore Hunter Springer with a 217, 193, and a series of 410.

The Indians will bowl next at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington during the Muskingum University High School Invitational on Monday, January 20, starting at 11:45 am.

Indians’ freshman Zach Ison bowls first 300 of High School career