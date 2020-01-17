FAC for McClain

GREENFIELD – The Tigers of McClain High School, hosted the Jackson Ironmen in Frontier Athletic Conference boys basketball action on Friday night, Jan. 17.

Jackson came to the house of the Tigers in hopes of getting the second win against the purple and gold this season, and the Ironmen did so by winning, 89-69.

Ironmens’ senior Caleb Wallis led the team 21 points for the night, Braxton Hammond scored 19 points and Evan Spires ended his night with 11 points for Jackson.

Preston Saunders came up with 18 points, Bryson Badgley and Braden Wright both had 13 points for the McClain Tigers.

In the first quarter of play Jackson outscored McClain by nine points, 18-9 was the score at the end of the quarter.

Jackson continued their lead against the Tigers in the second quarter by winning the quarter, 25-17.

During the third quarter, it seemed that Jackson had taking the ball in for layups every chance they had and McClain could not come up with a plan to prevent the layup attempts, 23-18 was the score difference at that point of the game.

Fourth quarter was the only time the Tigers outscored Jackson at any point of play but the 20 point lead that Ironmen had reached early in the play was not reachable for McClain in the last quarter of play, McClain outscored Jackson 25-23.

Coach Joe B. Stewart was not able to coach due to illness so Coach Marcus Coleman took the role for the night and did not have any comments after the 20 point loss.

McClain Tigers are 3-10 for the season as they go on to host the Western Brown Broncos on Jan. 21.

GAME SUMMARY

AT MCCLAIN GYMNASIUM

FRIDAY, JAN. 17.

MCCLAIN 9 17 18 25 69

JACKSON 18 25 23 23 89

TIGERS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) PRESTON SAUNDERS 5-2-2-18 BRYSON BADGLEY 1-3-2-18 LYLE WHITE 2-0-3-7 MATT BLISS 3-0-0-6 CAMDEN CLOSSON 2-0-2-6 BRADEN WRIGHT 4-0-5-13 DAKOTA POLLOCK 2-0-2-6 TOTAL POINTS 19-5-16-69

IRONMEN (FG-3FG-FT-TP) JACOB WINTERS 3-0-0-6 BOSTON KUHN 0-1-1-4 CALEB WALLIS 2-4-5-21 DREW BRAGG 3-0-2-8 CADEN DONALDSON 4-0-1-9 LANDON ERWIN 1-0-0-2 EVAN SPIRES 4-0-3-11 BRAXTON HAMMOND 9-0-1-19 GRIFFIN BROWN 1-1-4-19 TOTAL POINTS 27-6-17-89

Braden Wright extending out for a loose ball shown in this photo

