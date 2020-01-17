Indians defeat WCH

HILLSBORO — The Hillsboro Indians hosted the Washington Blue Lions in a Frontier Athletic Conference game Friday night.

The Indians had a strong start to the game en route to a 73-30 victory.

Hillsboro had a very solid night of shooting, led by junior Ryan Scott with 31 points. He hit four of his team’s 10 three-point field goals.

Senior Caleb Crawford scored 12 and Lawton Perry had three treys for nine points.

Washington was led by freshman Noah Hicks with nine points.

Sophomore Karson Runk had six points and freshman Calum Brown scored five.

Hillsboro took a 20-5 lead at the end of the first quarter on 8 of 17 shooting.

At the half, Hillsboro was in front, 37-16.

The Indians saved their most productive quarter for the third, with 25 points to increase the lead to 62-21.

Hillsboro made 26 of 58 field goal attempts for 45 percent.

Washington was 12 of 46 for 26 percent.

The Blue Lions had 18 turnovers to five for the Indians.

“Ryan (Scott) is awesome,” Hillsboro head coach Miles Burton said. “He’s a special basketball player. He puts the work in. He’s been coming to workouts since June. I’m really proud of him. He’s a multi-sport athlete. He’s the heartbeat of our team.

“This was the definition of a true team win,” Burton said.

“The Court House kids are fighting really hard,” Burton said. “Credit to Coach (Ryan) Day. He’s doing a lot of good things there.”

Washington (0-14 overall, 0-7 in the FAC) will return home Tuesday for a non-conference game against Greeneview.

Hillsboro (5-6 overall, 2-5 FAC) is at North Adams Saturday in the Dave Young Classic, taking on Ripley at 1:30 p.m.

SCORE BY QUARTERS

W 5 11 5 9 — 30

H 20 17 25 11 — 73

WASHINGTON — Karson Runk 2-2-6; Drew Moats 2-0-4; Trevin Brown 0-0-0; Mitch Lotz 1-0-2; Stone DuBois 0-0-0; Calum Brown 2-1-5; Tanner Lemaster 2-0-4; Noah Hicks 2 (1)-2-9. TOTALS — 11 (1)-5-30. Free throw shooting: 5 of 11 for 45 percent. Three-point field goal: Hicks. Field goal shooting: 12 of 46 for 26 percent. Turnovers: 18.

HILLSBORO — Nick Lewis 0 (1)-0-3; Ethan Perry 0 (1)-0-3; Quinton Captain 0-2-2; Ryan Scott 6 (4)-7-31; Lawton Perry 0 (3)-0-9; Collin Hunter 0-0-0; Jakwon Clark 2 (1)-0-7; Hunter Price 1-1-3; Caleb Crawford 6-0-12; Brad Miller 1-1-3; Jayse Middleton 0-0-0; Blake Tira 0-0-0. TOTALS — 16 (10)-11-73. Free throw shooting: 11 of 16 for 69 percent. Three-point field goals: Scott, 4; L. Perry, 3; Lewis, E. Perry, Clark. Field goal shooting: 26 of 58 for 45 percent. Turnovers: 5.

Indians’ Collin Hunter chasing after the ball shown in this photo https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_Collin-Hunter-vs-Court-House-1-17-2020-1304-.jpg Indians’ Collin Hunter chasing after the ball shown in this photo

