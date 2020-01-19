Indians keep winning

SEAMAN – Hillsboro Indians traveled to North Adams High School to take part in the Coach Young Classic on Jan. 18, the Ripley Blue Jays was the opponent of the Indians for this event.

The Tribe came ready to play Saturday afternoon as they beat the Blue Jays, 58-46.

Brad Miller led the Indians, shooting the lights out throughout the first three quarters and exiting in the fourth quarter with leg cramps, he finished the game with 26 points and scoring 12 of the points in just the first quarter.

Ripley had two individuals who scored in double digits, Nigel Royal had 16 points for the day and Peyton Fyffe scored 13 points for the team.

Hillsboro outscored Ripley 17-9 in the first quarter, then 22-6 in the second quarter.

The Blue Jays took the second half of play to make a comeback opportunity by outscoring the Indians 17-8 in the third quarter and 14-11 in the fourth quarter of play but come up short after having to foul in the last minutes of play to have hopes of possibly winning.

“We wanted to get back to 500 for the season, and this was going to take an excellent effort last night and today.”

“I am super proud of the guys and they battle through the injuries and they pulled it off.”

“I was really happy the first half and the second half half I feel like we made a couple of mistakes.” said Coach Myles Burton

The Tribe are now 6-6 after defeating Washington Court House and the Ripley Blue Jays.

The Hillsboro Indians will be moving forward from their back to back wins, facing off against Goshen at Goshen High School on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

GAME SUMMARY

Saturday, Jan. 18.

At North Adams High School

HILLSBORO 17 22 8 11 58

RIPLEY 9 6 17 14 46

INDIANS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) QUINTIN CAPTAIN 1-1-0-5 RYAN SCOTT 0-1-5-8 JAKWON CLARK 0-0-1-1 HUNTER PRICE 3-0-2-8 CALEB CRAWFORD 4-0-2-10 BRAD MILLER 13-0-0-26 TOTAL POINTS 21-2-10-58

BLUE JAYS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) NIGEL ROYAL 6-1-1-16 GABE FYFFE 1-0-0-2 TK WHALEY 0-0-2-2 CODY GERMANN 0-1-0-3 PEYTON FYFFE 4-1-2-13 QUINCY ELLIS 1-0-2-4 DANIEL PATRICK 0-1-0-3 BRAIDEN BENNINGTON 0-1-0-3 TOTAL POINTS 12-5-7-46

Brad Miller pressuring Blue Jays' Nigel Royal into taking the wrong step shown in this photo.

Brad Miller leads the Indians with 26 in the 58-46 victory over Ripley