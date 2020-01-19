Mustangs fall, 56-47

SEAMAN – Lynchburg-Clay played Williamsburg in the first game of the the Coach Young Classic at North Adams High School on Saturday, Jan. 18 in varsity boys basketball action.

The Mustangs fell behind quickly in this showcase with Williamsburg as they missed several shot attempts, the final score of this game was 56-47.

Mustangs’ Ian Waits had 11 points for the afternoon, Ray Conner had 14 points, and Brady Chisman ended the game with 15 points for the game.

For the Wildcats’ Trent Kreimer scored 17 for the team and Cameron Vaughn had 11 points.

During the first half of play, the Mustangs played with Williamsburg for the most part even though they trailed for the majority of play.

The Wildcats outscored Lynchburg-Clay 15-11 in the first quarter and 15-9 for the second quarter.

Due to communication issues and failed play chances, the Mustangs ended the first quarter down by ten, 30-20.

After halftime both teams had trouble getting the points made, at the end of the third quarter, the Wildcats continued to lead but not scoring near as much as the first half. After the third quarter, Williamsburg scored 12-8 over the Lynchburg-Clay Mustangs.

Lynchburg-Clay started making shots in the final quarter to get the score under a ten point lead for the first time in the entire game, Mustangs outscored Williamsburg 19-14 in the fourth quarter but still could not come away with the win.

“We were right there with them in the first half, there was just a two to three minute where we had trouble scoring in the second quarter.”

“I know we will bounce back and we just have to keep pushing forward.” said Coach Matt Carson

The Mustangs more to 2-12 for the season and will be traveling to Eastern High School to face the Warriors on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

GAME SUMMARY

AT NORTH ADAMS HIGH SCHOOL

SATURDAY, JAN. 18.

MUSTANGS 11 9 8 19 47

WILDCATS 15 15 12 14 56

LC (FG-3FG-FT-TP) WAITS 2-0-4-11 MILLER 1-1-0-5 CONNER 7-0-0-14 CHISMAN 2-3-2-15 MARCELINO 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 13-4-6-47

WB (FG-3FG-FT-TP) VAUGHN 2-2-1-11 RAPP 2-1-0-7 KREIMER 4-2-3-17 WEST 4-0-1-9 CUMMINS 4-0-0-8 KLOPFSTEIN 1-0-0-2 GAIES 1-0-0-2 TOTAL POINTS 18-5-5-56

Reach Tate Erkenbrecher at 937-402-2572.

Mustangs’ Brady Chisman putting a shot up over Dyllan West of Williamsburg shown in this photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0595-1.jpg Mustangs’ Brady Chisman putting a shot up over Dyllan West of Williamsburg shown in this photo. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

Lynchburg-Clay lose third straight after loss to Williamsburg