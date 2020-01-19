Wildcats fall short, 48-40

SEAMAN – Whiteoak Wildcats took on the Georgetown G-Men in a 48-40 upset at the Coach Young Classic on Saturday, Jan. 18 at North Adams High School.

Both teams played tough defense and it was a relatively low scoring showcase for varsity boys basketball, Whiteoak could not score the points needed to win and only five people out of the 15 people on the Wildcats team scored during the contest which none scored more than eight points.

Georgetown had two players on the team score double digits for the afternoon event, Carson Miles ended the day with 11 points and Nate Kratzer scored 12 points for the G-Men.

First quarter of basketball action was Whiteoak with the lead 10-7, Georgetown outscored Whiteoak 7-6 but the Wildcats took the first half of play, 16-14.

Second half play turned into Georgetown basketball as they outscored the Wildcats 14-7 and took lead of the game, 28-23.

Whiteoak and the G-Men both finally started scoring in the fourth quarter, Georgetown made 20 points over the Wildcats scoring 17 to bring the lead of to just a eight point lead for the game.

Coach Ryan Barnett did not wish to leave a comment after the loss to Georgetown.

The Whiteoak Wildcats are now 4-8 after the loss to the G-Men and will be traveling to Fayetteville on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

GAME SUMMARY

AT NORTH ADAMS HIGH SCHOOL

SATURDAY, JAN. 18

WHITEOAK 10 6 7 17 40

GEORGETOWN 7 7 14 20 48

WILDCATS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) ASHBAUGH 1-0-0-2 BAILEY 1-1-0-5 EMERY 3-0-2-8 BARNETT 2-1-0-7 HUGHES 2-0-1-5 YEAGER 5-0-3-13 TOTAL POINTS 14-2-6-40

G-MEN (FG-3FG-FT-TP) MILES 4-0-3-11 TOLLE 4-0-1-9 GALLEY 2-1-0-7 BURROWS 1-0-1-3 LINVILLE 1-0-4-6 KRATZER 3-1-3-12 TOTAL POINTS 15-2-12-48

Wildcats' Carson Emery going up and over for a layup shown in this photo

Whiteoak loses second straight game.