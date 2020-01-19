Tigers wrestling results

McClain Tigers wrestling took part in the 48th Annual Licking Heights Invitational in Pataskala, Ohio on Jan. 17, and 18.
The Tigers came in 11th out of 20 teams in the wrestling invitational.
Individual results:
125 Tristan Nichols 0-2
132 Lucas Jansen 2-3 6th
138 Ethan Burns 2-2
152 Quinton Smith 3-2 4th
195 Phil Waters 4-0 1st
195 Justin Kegley 3-1 2nd non team point scorer
220 Kade Rawlins 3-1 2nd
285 Kai Borrelli 1-2
285 Rocky Jeffers 0-2 non team point scorer
Phil Waters of McClain is now 20-5 and Quinton Smith also passes 20 wins on the season, he is now 22-7 for the season.
Up next is an FRontier Athletic Conference dual at Hillsboro on Thursday. Paint Valley will join in to make it a triangular match.