Fittro earns 1,000th point

DODSONVILLE – The Lady Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay continue winning ways by defeating the Goshen Lady Warriors, 60-39 on Monday night, Jan. 20, at Lynchburg-Clay High School.

For one student athlete on the Lady Mustangs basketball team, it would be a night for her to mark herself into the Lynchburg-Clay history books among the others who have acheived 1,000 points.

Zoe Fittro accomplished the huge milestone with 6:22 left in the fourth quarter by driving in for a layup and as she fell to the ground after the layup, Fittro’s teammates’ met her on the floor in excitement for scoring her 1,000th point.

Fittro received a standing ovation as she took the ball that she achieved her points with to the center of the crowd in the front row where her family were waiting with a 1,000th banner.

Zoe Fittro ended her night with 21 points total and seven rebounds for her historic night on her home floor.

“She worked hard for four years, she has been a varsity player for four years and put in a lot of work over the years.”

“I’m super excited that Zoe could get her 1,000th points at home and in this gym.” said Coach Whitney Lewis

Lady Mustangs’ Logan Brinkley had a huge night also by scoring 17 points for the night.

For Goshen, Amy Myers was the high scorer for the team with nine points.

Lynchburg-Clay led for majority of the event, ending the first half of play by ten points, and won the game by 21 points.

“We really took care of the ball tonight, made good decisions offensively and we were able to get good looks at the basket.” said Coach Lewis

The Lady Mustangs move to 9-6 as they travel to West Union in Southern Hills Athletic Conference action on Jan. 23.

GAME SUMMARY

LC 14 13 14 19 60

G 9 8 10 12 39

LADY MUSTANGS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) RICH 0-0-2-2 FITTRO 5-3-1-21 SMITH 2-1-1-8 BENNEY 0-0-2-2 WALKER 0-0-2-2 DEBOARD 1-0-0-2 LUNSFORD 3-0-0-6 BRINKLEY 7-0-3-17 TOTAL POINTS 18-4-9-60

LADY WARRIORS (FG-3FG-FT-TP) STRUNK 1-0-0-2 MEYERS 3-1-0-9 HOFFOGEE 2-0-0-4 KILLGORE 1-0-1-3 HOPPER 1-1-0-5 MACO 1-0-0-2 SMALLEY 1-0-1-3 HAMPTON 3-0-1-7 NOLAN 2-0-0-4 TOTAL POINTS 15-1-3-39

Mustangs' Zoe Fittro driving past Goshen defender on the night that she earned her 1,000th career point shown in this photo

