HMS wrestling results

Trio of Indians Lead Hillsboro MS Wrestling Team to Top 10 Finish at New Lexington

Powered by solid performances from Ryan Burns (2nd), Gary Reno (3rd) and Noah Vaughn (6th), the Hillsboro Middle School wrestling team continued their strong season with a top 10 finish at one of the toughest MS Invitationals in the state on Saturday out of 24 teams.

With 2 starters out with injury and an opening at 92lbs, the Indians made no excuses.

“We needed some of our younger first year wrestlers to step up and score some points for us Saturday and they responded.” said Coach Scott Eastes

Ian Fenner battled all day and finished 8th. Kale Vince did the same. Also placing in the top 8 was Jonah Wilson (7th).

“I really like the way we are wrestling right now. We still have plenty to work on, but we are wrestling tougher and more confident.” said Coach Wyatt Wilkin The Hillsboro Indians have a home meet on Thursday, January 23rd against Greenfield McClain along with the High School.

After that, they travel to Jackson with hopes of winning the Jackson Invitational this Saturday.

New Lexington MS Invitational

New Lexington High School, New Lexington, OH

January 18, 2020

Team Score

1. New Lexington 288.0

2. Gallia Academy 237.0

3. Welty 233.0

4. Canal Winchester 232.5

5. Claymont 183.5

6. Little Miami 175.0

7. Rushville 157.0

8. Crooksville 137.0

9. Hillsboro 134.0

10. Bexley 120.0

11. Licking Valley 112.0

Morgan 112.0

13. Athens 111.0

14. Trimble 109.0

15. Teays Val. East 99.0

16. Philo 74.0

Sheridan 74.0

18. Newcomerstown 73.0

19. Alexander 71.0

20. Col. DeSales MS 68.0

East Muskingum 68.0

22. Waterford 66.0

23. Nelsonville-York 56.0

24. West Muskingum 16.0

https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_b1242d43ad3aa677355e0eb11f6ea0cf_400x400.jpeg