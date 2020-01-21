HHS bowling continue winning streak

Hillsboro Lady Indians continue their winning streak with a first place finish at the Muskingum University Invitational at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington.

The Lady Indians qualified for match play first out of eight teams.

They took on Greenview in the final four and beat them in a best of three Baker Match with 188-122 and 149-100.

The Lady Indians went head to head with Chillicothe High School in the finals.

They won the first match 172-102, lost the second 171-124, and came out victorious in the third game 171-151.

Several Lady Indians came home with extra hardware after placing in the top five of all Lady bowlers to make up the All Tournament Team.

These bowlers were Maddie Tomko with a three game series of 505, Jazlen Jones with a 515, Taylor Jordan with a 599, and Selena Mingua, who was the highest scoring Lady in the tournament with a 604.

The Varsity Indians Boys’ team also bowled in the Muskingum Invitational.

They qualified fourth for match play and went head to head with Wilmington High School.

The boys lost to Wilmington in a best of three game match.

The Hillsboro Indians will bowl against Unioto High School at Shawnee Lanes in Chillicothe on Wednesday at 4:00 and Saturday in an FAC match against Jackson High School at LeElla Lanes in Wellston at 11:00.

The Hillsboro Lady Indians holding their first place trophy at the Muskingum University Invitational at Royal Z Lanes in Wilmington, shown in this photo.