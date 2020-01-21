Tigers fall to Broncos, 70-52

GREENFIELD – McClain Tigers played Western Brown in non-league varsity boys basketball action on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at McClain High School.

The Tigers was hopeful of a win after losing two straight games to Unioto and Jackson, then a falling to the Broncos, 70-52.

Coach Joe B. Stewart made his return to the Tigers after being a ill for most of last week.

McClain played with Western Brown with most of the gritty matchup, however the Broncos came up with a lot of outside shooting to give the Western Brown team a big second half and win.

Preston Saunders had a big 18 points for the night with a huge first quarter for the Tigers to keep the young team in the first half.

Tigers’ Bryson Badgley scored 21 points for the night as he made a lot of points from the post and from the three point line.

During this game, the crowd had fed both of these games with the energy and this event had turned into a very competitive matchup.

“It’s great to be back and it was a high quality game against this high quality Western Brown team.”

“You don’t get result without effort and we definitely had the effort with our guys.”

“It’s not about the opponents, it’s about the opportunities, to go on to win a tournament game in the long run.”

McClain Tigers are moving to 4-11 for the season and will be playing Frontier Athlete Conference opponent, Miami Trace Panthers at the Miami Trace High School on Friday, Jan. 24.

Preston Saunders fighting off Western Brown defenders as he goes up for a layup during the 70-52 loss to the Western Brown Broncos, shown in this photo.

Saunders and Badgley score in the double digits in the loss to the Western Brown Broncos