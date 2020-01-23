Highland County wrestling

HILLSBORO – High School wrestling took place between McClain and Hillsboro in Frontier Athletic Conference action with the Highland County rivals on Thursday, Jan. 23.
The Jr. High wrestling teams wrestled before the High School meet happened, Hillsboro won over McClain 60-18.
The McClain Tigers came away with a victory over the Tribe of Hillsboro, 41-24.
Neither coach of these two teams were able to comment at the time after the match.
Middle School wrestling Results –
80 lbs – Wilson won by forfeit
86 lbs – Brown won by forfeit
98 lbs – Watson won by fall
104 lbs – Burson won by fall
110 lbs – Newscomb won by forfeit
116 lbs – Burns won by fall
122 lbs – Manda won by fall
128 lbs – Hossteller won by fall
134 lbs – Schneider won by fall
142 lbs – Smart won by fall
150 lbs – Fenner won by fall
160 lbs – Young won by forfeit
172 lbs – Hill won by fall
High School wrestling results-
120 lbs – Boris won by forfeit
126 lbs – Nichols won by forfeit
132 lbs – Jansen won by fall
138 lbs – Burns won by forfeit
145 lbs – Mav won by forfeit
152 lbs – Faulconer won by forfeit
160 lbs – Smith won by fall
182 lbs – Conn won by forfeit
195 lbs – Waters won by fall
220 lbs – Hardin won by forfeit
285 lbs – Borrelli won by forfeit
