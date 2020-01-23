Highland County wrestling

HILLSBORO – High School wrestling took place between McClain and Hillsboro in Frontier Athletic Conference action with the Highland County rivals on Thursday, Jan. 23.

The Jr. High wrestling teams wrestled before the High School meet happened, Hillsboro won over McClain 60-18.

The McClain Tigers came away with a victory over the Tribe of Hillsboro, 41-24.

Neither coach of these two teams were able to comment at the time after the match.

Middle School wrestling Results –

80 lbs – Wilson won by forfeit

86 lbs – Brown won by forfeit

98 lbs – Watson won by fall

104 lbs – Burson won by fall

110 lbs – Newscomb won by forfeit

116 lbs – Burns won by fall

122 lbs – Manda won by fall

128 lbs – Hossteller won by fall

134 lbs – Schneider won by fall

142 lbs – Smart won by fall

150 lbs – Fenner won by fall

160 lbs – Young won by forfeit

172 lbs – Hill won by fall

High School wrestling results-

120 lbs – Boris won by forfeit

126 lbs – Nichols won by forfeit

132 lbs – Jansen won by fall

138 lbs – Burns won by forfeit

145 lbs – Mav won by forfeit

152 lbs – Faulconer won by forfeit

160 lbs – Smith won by fall

182 lbs – Conn won by forfeit

195 lbs – Waters won by fall

220 lbs – Hardin won by forfeit

285 lbs – Borrelli won by forfeit

Phil Waters of McClain flipping Indians’ Fannin over in this photo shown. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_MHS-1.jpg Phil Waters of McClain flipping Indians’ Fannin over in this photo shown. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette Indians’ Burns attempting to pin Tigers’ Justin Legge during the Middle School meet, shown in this photo. https://www.timesgazette.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/33/2020/01/web1_DSC_0003.jpg Indians’ Burns attempting to pin Tigers’ Justin Legge during the Middle School meet, shown in this photo. Tate Erkenbrecher | The Times-Gazette

McClain move to 4-4 for season, 2-3 in the FAC