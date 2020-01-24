MHS places second

The McClain Tiger Sharks went to New Richmond High School, on Thursday, Jan. 23, Chillicothe, Logan Elm, Westfall, and Circleville also took part in this swim meet.

Swim results –

Boys team results:

1. Chillicothe 161

2. McClain 157

3. Logan Elm 25

4. Westfall 8

5. Circleville 6

First place finishers for McClain was Cody Borsini in the 50 Free and 100 Freestyle and Logan Scales, Luke Bliss, Mathew Milnes, Cody Borsini in the 200 free relay, and Garett George, Andrew Surritt, Mathew Milnes, Cody Borsini in the 400 Free Relay.

Girls team results:

1. Chillicothe 173

2. McClain 138

3. Logan Elm 29

4. Circleville 23

5. Westfall 6

1st place finishers in girls swimming for the Tiger Sharks were Peyton Voss in the 200 IM and Kerigan Pollard in the 100 breast struck.

Coach Bradley George and Coach Jenna McNeal did not have any comments following this event.

